Three-run fifth spurs Senior Sox past Renner, S.D.

Photos courtesy of Jason Greiner

OMAHA, Neb. — Jake Wright smacked a home run and, along with Logan Grant, had two hits to back the pitching of Myers Buck, Boston Heil (making his 2018 debut) and Coby Greiner as the Bryant Black Sox Senior American Legion team forged a 6-2 win over Renner, S.D., Royals in the second game of an event hosted by Creighton Prep today.

Buck shut out the Royals over the first four innings after the Sox took a 1-0 lead in the first. A three-run fifth made it a 4-0 spread before Renner rallied to two in the home half of the fifth before Heil came on to close down the uprising.

The win improved Bryant to 18-3 this season going into its second game of the day against Rapid City, S.D.

Logan Chambers reached on an error to start the game and so did Logan Catton, the latter a throwing error that put them on second and third. With one out, Peyton Dillon came through with a sacrifice fly to put the first score on the board.

Buck retired the Royals in order in the home half. In the second, he had to overcome a pair of inning-opening walks. Catcher Jake Wright helped out by throwing out the lead runner on a stolen-base attempt. A groundout to third and a strikeout ended the threat.

Buck would work around another pair of walks in the third as Renner continued to search for its first hit. The Royals managed a two-out walk in the home fourth.

Bryant revved up the offense again in the top of the fifth, after Grayson Prince was hit by a pitch. Grant’s double put runners at second and third for Greiner who picked up an RBI with a groundout to the right side.

Chambers singled in Grant then advanced to second on Catton’s roller to short. Wright capped the inning with a lined single to center that chased home Chambers.

Renner finally managed its first hit, a single, to lead off the bottom of the fifth. A walk and another single plated the Royals’ first run. Another base hit resulted in Heil coming into the game. He induced a grounder to Catton at third for a force there, though his throw to first in an attempt at a doubleplay, was errant and a second run came in.

But Heil ended the inning with a strikeout and, in turn, the Sox tacked on.

Scott Schmidt walked to open the sixth. With two out, he remained at first but Grant’s single to right and Greiner’s RBI double made it 5-2.

Heil eased through the sixth, needing just five pitches.

With one out in the seventh, Wright unloaded on a 1-1 pitch and it was 7-2.

Greiner took over on the mound in the bottom of the seventh and, though he surrendered a lead-off single, the Sox turned a doubleplay. Greiner ended it with a strikeout.