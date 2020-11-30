Ticket information released for 7A State title game

November 30, 2020 Football, Press release

The Bryant Hornets will take on North Little Rock in the 2020 Football Finals on Saturday, December 5, 12:10pm, at War Memorial Stadium. Bryant will be the HOME team. Fans will enter Gate 7 on the WEST (press box) side of the stadium. Parking is $5. Guests who park in the main lot will need to walk around the stadium to enter Gate 7. 

Before attending the game, please be aware of the following War Memorial protocols including the clear-bag policy and use of metal detectors and/or security wands at all entrances. MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ENTRY.

War Memorial Stadium Security Protocols 

War Memorial Stadium COVID-19 Restrictions

Pre-Sale Ticket Information:

Prices for tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for students PRE-SALE ONLY. The discounted student tickets can only be purchased through the link below and is not public. Admission is charged for ages 5 and up. Our link contains 2000 adult tickets and 2000 student tickets.

On Wednesday morning at 9AM, the remaining tickets will be made available to the public.

If you purchase your GoFan tickets using a computer, your tickets will be delivered to the email address you entered when purchasing. You can also download the GoFan mobile app and login using this email to access your tickets. 

This event is a mobile entry event. Tickets must be presented on a smart phone for entry. Printed tickets will not be accepted.

Ticket Link: https://gofan.co/app/events/171242

Helpful Resources

GoFan Training Knowledgebase

· How to Validate Tickets

· How to Buy Tickets

·  Accessing & Sharing Tickets

Tickets will not be sold at the gate. AAA passes will be accepted unless the venue has reached capacity in actual attendance or pre-sold tickets. Only the current year AAA passes and lifetime AAA passes will be accepted. 

The 2020 Championship Game will be televised on Arkansas PBS and broadcast on 103.7 The Buzz. 

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

