Tickets available in advance only for Bryant conference openers

Tickets for Tuesday’s basketball games between Fort Smith Northside and Bryant at Hornet Arena will only be available in advance at the Big Red Stores on Reynolds Road starting today at noon.

Student tickets are available through SWARM leaders Kim Carmack and Cristina Meyer.

The games are the 6A-Central Conference openers for the two schools. Junior varsity contests begin at 5 p.m., with the boys in the auxiliary gym. Varsity girls begins at 6 followed by the varsity boys at 7:30.

AAA passes will be accepted for entrance. No district passes will be accepted.