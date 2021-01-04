Tickets available in advance only for Bryant conference openers

January 4, 2021 Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball, Press release

Tickets for Tuesday’s basketball games between Fort Smith Northside and Bryant at Hornet Arena will only be available in advance at the Big Red Stores on Reynolds Road starting today at noon.

Student tickets are available through SWARM leaders Kim Carmack and Cristina Meyer.

The games are the 6A-Central Conference openers for the two schools. Junior varsity contests begin at 5 p.m., with the boys in the auxiliary gym. Varsity girls begins at 6 followed by the varsity boys at 7:30.

AAA passes will be accepted for entrance. No district passes will be accepted.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!