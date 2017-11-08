Tip-Off Classic: Eighth grade girls

The Bryant White Lady Hornets of Bryant Middle School and the Bryant Blue Lady Hornets of Bethel Middle School eighth grade teams scrimmaged on Tuesday evening as part of the annual Tip-Off Classic at the Bryant Middle School gym.

Bryant White begins its regular season against Searcy this Thursday, Nov. 9, at the BMS gym while the Bryant Blue Lady Hornets, who opened the 2017-18 season on Monday against Little Rock Episcopal at the Anthony Classic in Little Rock were set to resume play in the tourney today at 4:30 p.m.