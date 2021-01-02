To BryantDaily.com subscribers

Subscribers,

First, let me thank you for paying the subscription fee to get access to stories on BryantDaily.com. You have helped keep the website going.

Unfortunately, I have run into trouble with MediaPass, the company that administers the subscription service.

So, I urge you to cancel your subscription to BryantDaily.com as soon as possible. I will make all posts free of charge this year. If you find a story you want to read that still requires a password, please notify me at rob@bryantdaily.com and I will make it available to you free of charge.

If you try to contact MediaPass and cannot get through to them, please stop payment on whatever credit card you put the charges on. They have been notified to discontinue the automatic renewals, but I have received no verification that they will.

Again, my deepest appreciation to all of you.

— Rob Patrick 

