Tough Farmington team pins loss on Lady Hornets

FAYETTEVILLE — Short-handed and playing one of the top teams in northwest Arkansas, the Bryant Lady Hornets absorbed a 62-38 loss on Saturday in their second game at the Scoreboard Guy/Lady Bulldogs Shootout at Fayetteville High School.

The Lady Hornets stayed close in the first half then Farmington, now 11-1, pulled away in the second half. It was 13-7 after a quarter and 26-17 at the half. By the end of the third quarter, the Lady Cardinals had built a 44-27 advantage.

“The kids competed really well,” said Lady Hornets coach Brad Matthews. “Farmington is really talented. They can shoot the 3 at all five spots on the floor.”

Lexi Taylor hit four 3’s for Bryant and led the team with 15 points. India Atkins added 11 and Celena Martin scored 6 points to go with 10 rebounds.

“We definitely got better the last two days,” Matthews said. “We had some kids show some stuff we hadn’t seen to this point. Now, we go back to work on Monday and make sure that we see those positive qualities more and more each time we play.”

Now 5-3 on the season, the Lady Hornets are off until after Christmas. They’ll play in the annual Beebe Holiday Tournament starting Dec. 27.