Trio of Junior Sox hurlers blank Kansas team

PRAIRIE GROVE — Will Hathcote, with relief help from Tyler Bates and Jarod Yarbrough whipped up a three-hit shutout as the Bryant Black Sox Junior American Legion team opened pool play in the 16-and-under division of the Chad Wolf Classic at Prairie Grove High School on Friday, with a 6-0 win over the Barn Academy Barnstormers 16U team of Manhattan, Kansas.

Over five innings, Hathcote allowed just two singles but he walked five and struck out four. Bates allowed just a walk in a scoreless sixth and Yarbrough worked around a walk and a single in the seventh.

Offensively, Noah Davis when 3 for 3 and Hathcote helped his own cause with three hits. Ryan Riggs added two hits and four runs batted in.

Bryant was set to play Sticks 2020 Red Friday evening at Bentonville High School then play twice on Saturday to conclude play in their pool. At 2:30, they take on the Poplar Bluff Vipers at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville then they play the Arkansas Prospects at 6 p.m., at Fayetteville High.

In the bottom of the first, Lawson Speer was hit by a pitch but caught stealing second. Davis singled, advancing to second on an error. With two down, Garrett Wilson walked and, after Davis stole third, Hathcote singled him in.

Hathcote worked around a pair of walks in the top of the second, picking off the lead runner for the second out of the inning.

In the home half of the inning, Blaine Sears was plunked by a pitch with two away and it started another scoring opportunity. Speer and Davis singled to load the bases for Riggs, who cracked a base hit to drive in both.

The Barnstormers finally broke up the no-hitter with a lead-off single in the fourth. Another hit followed with the lead runner moving up to third on a miscue the trail runner made it to second on a short wild pitch as the runner at third held but Hathcote picked him off second before issuing a walk.

The next batter hit a comebacker to Hathcote, who threw to first for the out. And when the runner at third made a late dash toward the plate, Wilson fired to Riggs in time for the out that ended the inning.

The Sox doubled their advantage in the bottom of the fourth. Sears singled, and Speer walked. Davis beat out a bunt hit to load the bags then Riggs shot a single to left that made it 5-0. Wilson’s bloop single scored Davis but Riggs was caught trying to make it to third.

A wild relay to second allowed Wilson to make it to third.

Hathcote finished up by working around a lead-off walk in the top of the fifth.

Bryant loaded the bases in the home sixth but couldn’t add to the lead.

Yarbrough hit a batter and gave up a one-out single in the seventh. Slade Renfrow, in at catcher, threw out the trail runner as he tried to steal, and, after another walk, Yarbrough ended it by getting the final out on a fly to Kannon Allison in left.