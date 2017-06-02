Trio of Lady Hornets help Lady Cardinals win Slamming on the River tournament

June 2, 2017 Girls Basketball

On the weekend of May 20-21, the Arkansas Lady Cardinals senior girls won the Slamming on the River basketball tournament championship in Russellville defeating the Russellville Cyclones by 12 points.

The team included three players from Bryant, Tennise Robinson, Allison Steen and Kalia Walker.

Team members include, kneeling left to right, Kaelyn Irby, Takerra Mayweather, Breunna Kental, and Robinson; standing left to right, Lydia Deshazier, Kyreshia Darrough, Steen, Coach Claude Parker, Coach Ed Napier, Walker, Keityah Harrison, Jasmine Thomas, Jayda Anderson, and Carrington Craig. Not pictured are players Jaden Woods and Raelae Benton, head coach Yolanda Scott and Coach Kelso Alexzander.

 

