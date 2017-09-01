Trip to Northside proves disappointing for Lady Hornets

FORT SMITH — The Bryant Lady Hornets trip to Fort Smith for their first 7A-Central Conference match on Thursday did not yield the desired results, unfortunately, as the Northside Lady Bears handed them a straight set loss, 14-25, 17-25, 17-25.

In a junior varsity match, Bryant absorbed its first setback, 19-25, 27-25, 10-15.

“It definitely did not turn out the way we wanted,” said Lady Hornets coach Beth Solomon. “Not the way we wanted to start conference play.”

Senior Raven Loveless led the Lady Hornets with 12 kills. Faith Stone had five, Truli Bates four with Ivory Russ adding two. Kyla Baker and Ashlyn Lee had one each.

Lee led with 12 assists, Lexi Brown had seven.

Cassie Ray accounted for four of Bryant’s five service aces. Baker had the other. The Lady Hornets were good on 50 of their 52 serves with Ray getting in all 14 of her attempts. Lee was 11 for 11 and Baker 8 of 8.

Defensively, Bryant came up with 23 digs, led by Ashley Davis with five and Ray with four. Lee and Baker added three each. Brown, Baker and Erin Thompson had two apiece.

In the JV match, Grace Camferdam had nine kills, Beatriz Hernandez four and Casey Welch three. Kennedy Kuchinski and Cora Edwards added two each. Davis and Brooke Abney had one apiece.

Hernandez, Welch, Edwards, Kiarra Beard and Shannon Stewart each served up an ace. Hernadez added 10 assists and Beard had two digs.

The Lady Hornets will try to earn that first league victory on Tuesday, Sept. 5, when they host the Mount St. Mary Academy Belles.

“We have two home games next week,” noted Solomon. “So, we need two wins.”

Bryant hosts Little Rock Central on Thursday, Sept. 7.