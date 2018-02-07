Trotter scores 30 to spur Lady Hornets to win at Mount

Sophomore point guard Tierra Trotter drained three 3-pointers and knocked down 9 of 10 free throws on the way to a 30-point night to lead the Bryant Lady Hornets to a crucial 61-55 victory over the Mount St. Mary Academy Belles at the McAuley Center Tuesday night.

Kalia Walker added 12 points, Celena Martin 10, Ivory Russ 6 and India Atkins 3.

Walker hit a 3 and the Lady Hornets converted 19 of 22 free throws including 9 of 10 in the fourth quarter to stave off a Belles’ comeback.

Martin was 6 of 6 at the line for Bryant.

“This is a big win on the road for our kids tonight,” said Lady Hornets head coach Brad Matthews. “It was a tremendous atmosphere.”

The win improved Bryant to 9-12 overall and 4-5 in the 7A-Central Conference, tied with Little Rock Central for fourth in the league. Bryant hosts Central this Friday.

The Lady Hornets held a 16-13 lead after the first quarter and a 25-19 edge at the half. The Belles surged in the third quarter and took a 3-point lead before Bryant countered to go up 39-37 going into the fourth quarter. The Lady Hornets closed out the win with a 22-point quarter.

“We were able to hang in and made some plays to retake the lead,” Matthews said of the third stanza. “For the most part, we were able to handle their press well and made free throws in the final minutes to seal the win.”