Tryouts for 2021 BHS tennis team scheduled

Tennis tryouts for the fall 2021 season have been scheduled, according to coach Angel Dale. For new players entering grades 9 through 12, boys will tryout on March 30 from 3:45 to 5:30 while girls will tryout April 1 from 3:45 to 5:30 p.m.

All returning players will tryout March 29 from 3:45 to 5 p.m.

To tryout, students must have a 2.0 GPA and a current physical.