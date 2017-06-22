Unbeaten 6-year-old All-Stars open State on Friday

The undefeated Bryant Athletic Association 6 year old All-Star baseball team will open play in the 6U State Tournament against the Cabot All-Stars at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 23, in Sherwood.

Players include Cooper Andrews, Trey Atkins, Witt Brothers, Tanner Hogland, Cade Jackson, Griffin Lloyd, Cameron Martin, Cash McCrary, Hunter Robertson, Barrett Sory, Judah Summers and Landen Verdell. The team is coaches by Bill Lloyd with assistance from Jason Hogland, Jordan Verdell and Eric Andrews.

This spring, the team captured the championship of the Wally Hall Tournament of Champions, Lonoke Tournament 2017, Sylvan Hills Battle of the Bats, and Dewitt Summer Jam Tournament.