Unofficial 6A-Central Conference baseball standings, 4/5

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE
2019 baseball standings
Conf. Ovl.
Bryant 5-0 19-2
Conway 3-2 7-5
LR Catholic 3-2 7-6
LR Central 3-2 9-8
Cabot 3-3 13-4
FS Southside 2-4 7-11
No. Little Rock1-4 6-9
FS Northside 1-4 2-14
Monday, March 11
Cabot 12, LR Catholic 4
Thursday, March 14
FS Southside 7, Cabot 2
FS Northside 5, LR Central 3 (9)
Friday, March 15
Conway 9, North Little Rock 2
Monday, March 25
Benton 7, LR Catholic 2
Tuesday, March 26
Bryant 12, LR Central 3
Cabot 5, Conway 4
FS Southside 1, North Little Rock 0
LR Catholic 3, FS Northside 1
Wednesday, March 27
Lake Hamilton 8, North Little Rock 6
Thursday, March 28
Bryant 5, FS Southside 1
Bryant 14, FS Southside 0
Cabot 6, White Hall 5
Russellville 8, FS Northside 5
LR Catholic 8, Harding Academy 0
LR Central 15, LR Parkview 14
Friday, March 29
Little Rock Central 14, Cabot 13
Conway 8, FS Northside 1
LR Catholic 11, North Little Rock 0
Tuesday, April 2
Bryant 5, Cabot 4 (9 innings)
LR Central 5, Conway 1
North Little Rock 13, FS Northside 2
LR Catholic 4, FS Southside 3
Wednesday, April 3
Conway 4, LR Catholic 3
Sheridan 8, Little Rock Central 1
Thursday, April 4
Springdale 8, FS Southside 5
Friday, April 5
Bryant 8, North Little Rock 4
Cabot 9, Fort Smith Northside 1
LR Central 3, FS Southside 0
Christian Brothers at LR Catholic
Saturday, April 6
Bryant at Benton
Tuesday, April 9
Conway at Bryant
Cabot at North Little Rock
FS Southside at FS Northside
LR Catholic at LR Central
Wednesday, April 10
LR Central at North Little Rock
Thursday, April 11
Watson Chapel at Cabot
Morrilton at Conway
Van Buren at FS Northside
Sheridan at LR Catholic
LR Central at Sylvan Hills
North Little Rock at Pine Bluff
Friday, April 12
Fort Smith Northside at Bryant (2)
Cabot at LR Catholic
FS Southside at Conway (2)
North Little Rock at LR Central (2)
Monday, April 15
LR Central at FS Northside
Tuesday, April 16
LR Catholic at Bryant
Conway at North Little Rock
Wednesday, April 17
FS Northside at LR Catholic
FS Southside at Bentonville West
Thursday, April 18
Van Buren at Conway
North Little Rock at FS Southside
LR Central at Morrilton
Friday, April 19
Bryant at LR Central
Cabot at Conway
Monday, April 22
LR Catholic at Morrilton
Tuesday, April 23
Cabot at LR Central
Conway at FS Northside
LR Catholic at North Little Rock
Wednesday, April 24
Watson Chapel at LR Catholic
Thursday, April 25
Cabot at Searcy
Bentonville West at FS Northside
LR Catholic at FS Southside
Maumelle at LR Central
Jonesboro at North Little Rock
Friday, April 26
Bryant at Cabot
LR Central at Conway
FS Northside at North Little Rock
Saturday, April 27
Bryant at LR Catholic
Monday, April 29
Malvern at Bryant
Alma at FS Northside
Tuesday, April 30
North Little Rock at Bryant
Cabot at FS Northside
Conway at LR Catholic
FS Southside at LR Central
Thursday, May 2
LR Catholic at Sylvan Hills
Benton at North Little Rock
Friday, May 3
Bryant at Conway
North Little Rock at Cabot
FS Northside at FS Southside
LR Central at LR Catholic
Friday, May 6
Greenbrier at Bryant
Bald Knob at Cabot
Bentonville West at FS Southside
Sheridan at LR Central
North Little Rock at Pulaski Academy