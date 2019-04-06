Unofficial 6A-Central Conference baseball standings, 4/5

April 5, 2019 Uncategorized

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE

2019 baseball standings

                        Conf.   Ovl.

Bryant             5-0       19-2

Conway           3-2       7-5

LR Catholic      3-2       7-6

LR Central       3-2       9-8

Cabot              3-3       13-4

FS Southside   2-4       7-11

No. Little Rock1-4       6-9

FS Northside   1-4       2-14

Monday, March 11

Cabot 12, LR Catholic 4

Thursday, March 14

FS Southside 7, Cabot 2

FS Northside 5, LR Central 3 (9)

Friday, March 15

Conway 9, North Little Rock 2

Monday, March 25

Benton 7, LR Catholic 2

Tuesday, March 26

Bryant 12, LR Central 3

Cabot 5, Conway 4

FS Southside 1, North Little Rock 0

LR Catholic 3, FS Northside 1

Wednesday, March 27

Lake Hamilton 8, North Little Rock 6 

Thursday, March 28

Bryant 5, FS Southside 1

Bryant 14, FS Southside 0

Cabot 6, White Hall 5 

Russellville 8, FS Northside 5 

LR Catholic 8, Harding Academy 0 

LR Central 15, LR Parkview 14 

Friday, March 29

Little Rock Central 14, Cabot 13

Conway 8, FS Northside 1 

LR Catholic 11, North Little Rock 0 

Tuesday, April 2

Bryant 5, Cabot 4 (9 innings)

LR Central 5, Conway 1 

North Little Rock 13, FS Northside 2

LR Catholic 4, FS Southside 3 

Wednesday, April 3

Conway 4, LR Catholic 3 

Sheridan 8, Little Rock Central 1

Thursday, April 4

Springdale 8, FS Southside 5 

Friday, April 5

Bryant 8, North Little Rock 4

Cabot 9, Fort Smith Northside 1 

LR Central 3, FS Southside 0

Christian Brothers at LR Catholic

Saturday, April 6

Bryant at Benton

Tuesday, April 9

Conway at Bryant

Cabot at North Little Rock

FS Southside at FS Northside

LR Catholic at LR Central

Wednesday, April 10

LR Central at North Little Rock

Thursday, April 11

Watson Chapel at Cabot

Morrilton at Conway

Van Buren at FS Northside

Sheridan at LR Catholic

LR Central at Sylvan Hills

North Little Rock at Pine Bluff

Friday, April 12

Fort Smith Northside at Bryant (2)

Cabot at LR Catholic

FS Southside at Conway (2)

North Little Rock at LR Central (2)

Monday, April 15

LR Central at FS Northside

Tuesday, April 16

LR Catholic at Bryant

Conway at North Little Rock

Wednesday, April 17

FS Northside at LR Catholic

FS Southside at Bentonville West

Thursday, April 18

Van Buren at Conway

North Little Rock at FS Southside

LR Central at Morrilton

Friday, April 19

Bryant at LR Central

Cabot at Conway

Monday, April 22

LR Catholic at Morrilton

Tuesday, April 23

Cabot at LR Central

Conway at FS Northside

LR Catholic at North Little Rock

Wednesday, April 24

Watson Chapel at LR Catholic

Thursday, April 25

Cabot at Searcy

Bentonville West at FS Northside

LR Catholic at FS Southside

Maumelle at LR Central

Jonesboro at North Little Rock

Friday, April 26

Bryant at Cabot

LR Central at Conway

FS Northside at North Little Rock

Saturday, April 27

Bryant at LR Catholic

Monday, April 29

Malvern at Bryant

Alma at FS Northside

Tuesday, April 30

North Little Rock at Bryant

Cabot at FS Northside

Conway at LR Catholic

FS Southside at LR Central

Thursday, May 2

LR Catholic at Sylvan Hills

Benton at North Little Rock

Friday, May 3

Bryant at Conway

North Little Rock at Cabot

FS Northside at FS Southside

LR Central at LR Catholic

Friday, May 6

Greenbrier at Bryant

Bald Knob at Cabot

Bentonville West at FS Southside

Sheridan at LR Central

North Little Rock at Pulaski Academy

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Uncategorized
April 3, 2019
Fason, Heath fill up the net as Lady Hornets subdue Cabot

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!