Unofficial 6A-Central Conference boys soccer standings, updated 4/12

April 13, 2019 Boys Soccer

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE

2019 boys soccer standings

                                    Conf    Ovl

Bryant                         7-1       8-2-2

LR Catholic                  7-1       9-3

Conway                       6-2       8-5-1

FS Northside               5-3       9-5

North Little Rock         2-5       4-6-1

Cabot                          2-6       3-8-2

FS Southside               2-6       3-9

LR Central                   0-7       1-12-1

Tuesday, March 12

Bryant 2, FS Northside 1

LR Catholic 3, Cabot 0

Conway 0, FS Southside 0 (1-0)

North Little Rock 1, LR Central 1 (1-0)

Thursday, March 14

LR Catholic 2, Bryant 0

FS Southside 1, Cabot 0

Conway 3, North Little Rock 1

FS Northside 2, LR Central 1

Tuesday, March 26

Bryant 3, LR Central 1

Conway 1, Cabot 1 (4-2)

LR Catholic 1, FS Northside 1 (1-0)

North Little Rock 2, FS Southside 1

Friday, March 29

Cabot 2, LR Central 2 (SO, 5-3)

FS Northside 4, Conway 0

Bryant 2, FS Southside 2 (SO, 5-4)

LR Catholic 3, North Little Rock 0 

Tuesday, April 2

Bryant 3, Cabot 0 

Conway 3, LR Central 2

FS Northside 5, North Little Rock 0 

LR Catholic 4, FS Southside 1 

Friday, April 5

Bryant 6, North Little Rock 0

FS Northside 6, Cabot 0

FS Southside 1, LR Central 0

Conway 2, LR Catholic 1 

Tuesday, April 9

Bryant 2, Conway 0 

Cabot 1, North Little Rock 0

FS Northside 1, FS Southside 0 

LR Catholic 2, LR Central 2 (SO)

Thursday, April 11

Central Arkansas Christian 2, LR Central 1

Friday, April 12

Bryant 3, FS Northside 1 

LR Catholic 2, Cabot 0 

Conway 5, FS Southside 3 

North Little Rock 1, LR Central 0

Monday, April 15

LR Central at FS Northside

Tuesday, April 16

LR Catholic at Bryant

FS Southside at Cabot

Conway at North Little Rock

Wednesday, April 17

FS Northside at LR Catholic

Thursday, April 18

Bryant at LR Central

Friday, April 19

Cabot at Conway

North Little Rock at FS Southside

Tuesday, April 23

FS Southside at Bryant

Cabot at LR Central

Conway at FS Northside

LR Catholic at North Little Rock

Friday, April 26

Bryant at Cabot

LR Central at Conway

FS Northside at North Little Rock

LR Catholic at FS Southside

Tuesday, April 30

North Little Rock at Bryant

Cabot at FS Northside

Conway at LR Catholic

Friday, May 3

Bryant at Conway

North Little Rock at Cabot

FS Northside at FS Southside

LR Central at LR Catholic

