Unofficial 7A-Central Conference boys soccer standings (4/9/18)

7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

Team                           Conf     Ovl

FS Northside               5-1       7-3-1

Cabot                           4-1       8-3-1

Conway                       3-1       9-1

Bryant                         4-2       7-3-3

LR Catholic                  2-2       4-3-1

FS Southside               2-4       3-8

LR Central                    1-5       2-8

North Little Rock         0-5       2-6

Tuesday, March 13

Bryant 2, FS Northside 2 (Bryant 2-0 PKs)

Cabot 2, LR Catholic 0

LR Central 2, North Little Rock 1

Conway 1, FS Southside 1 (Conway 4-3 PKs)

Thursday, March 15

LR Catholic 3, Bryant 2

Cabot 2, FS Southside 1

Conway 6, Greenwood 1

FS Northside 2, LR Central 0

Friday, March 16

Christian Brothers 0, Bryant 0

Conway 4, North Little Rock 0

Monday, March 26

Bryant 3, LR Central 0

FS Northside 3, LR Catholic 0

FS Southside 5, North Little Rock 0

Thursday, March 29

Bryant 2, FS Southside 0

FS Northside 3, Conway 0

Friday, March 30

Cabot 2, LR Central 1

Monday, April 2

Cabot 2, Bryant 1

Tuesday, April 3

FS Northside 7, North Little Rock 1

Conway 3, LR Central 2

LR Catholic 4, FS Southside 1

Friday, April 6

Bryant 7, North Little Rock 0

Conway at LR Catholic, ppd.

FS Southside 3, LR Central 1

FS Northside 4, Cabot 1

Tuesday, April 10

Bryant at Conway

LR Central at LR Catholic

North Little Rock at Cabot

FS Northside at FS Southside

Friday, April 13

FS Northside at Bryant

LR Central at North Little Rock

LR Catholic at Cabot

Conway at FS Southside

Tuesday, April 17

Bryant at LR Catholic

Cabot at FS Southside

North Little Rock at Conway

FS Northside at LR Central

Friday, April 20

Bryant at LR Central

LR Catholic at FS Northside

Conway at Cabot

Saturday, April 21

FS Southside at North Little Rock

Tuesday, April 24

Bryant at FS Southside

LR Central at Cabot

North Little Rock at LR Catholic

FS Northside at Conway

Friday, April 27

Cabot at Bryant

North Little Rock at FS Northside

Conway at LR Central

FS Southside at LR Catholic

Tuesday, May 1

Bryant at North Little Rock

LR Central at FS Southside

LR Catholic at Conway

FS Northside at Cabot

Thursday, May 3

Cabot at North Little Rock

Friday, May 4

Conway at Bryant

LR Catholic at LR Central

FS Southside at FS Northside

