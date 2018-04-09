Unofficial 7A-Central Conference boys soccer standings (4/9/18)

7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS
Soccer
Boys
Team Conf Ovl
FS Northside 5-1 7-3-1
Cabot 4-1 8-3-1
Conway 3-1 9-1
Bryant 4-2 7-3-3
LR Catholic 2-2 4-3-1
FS Southside 2-4 3-8
LR Central 1-5 2-8
North Little Rock 0-5 2-6
Tuesday, March 13
Bryant 2, FS Northside 2 (Bryant 2-0 PKs)
Cabot 2, LR Catholic 0
LR Central 2, North Little Rock 1
Conway 1, FS Southside 1 (Conway 4-3 PKs)
Thursday, March 15
LR Catholic 3, Bryant 2
Cabot 2, FS Southside 1
Conway 6, Greenwood 1
FS Northside 2, LR Central 0
Friday, March 16
Christian Brothers 0, Bryant 0
Conway 4, North Little Rock 0
Monday, March 26
Bryant 3, LR Central 0
FS Northside 3, LR Catholic 0
FS Southside 5, North Little Rock 0
Thursday, March 29
Bryant 2, FS Southside 0
FS Northside 3, Conway 0
Friday, March 30
Cabot 2, LR Central 1
Monday, April 2
Cabot 2, Bryant 1
Tuesday, April 3
FS Northside 7, North Little Rock 1
Conway 3, LR Central 2
LR Catholic 4, FS Southside 1
Friday, April 6
Bryant 7, North Little Rock 0
Conway at LR Catholic, ppd.
FS Southside 3, LR Central 1
FS Northside 4, Cabot 1
Tuesday, April 10
Bryant at Conway
LR Central at LR Catholic
North Little Rock at Cabot
FS Northside at FS Southside
Friday, April 13
FS Northside at Bryant
LR Central at North Little Rock
LR Catholic at Cabot
Conway at FS Southside
Tuesday, April 17
Bryant at LR Catholic
Cabot at FS Southside
North Little Rock at Conway
FS Northside at LR Central
Friday, April 20
Bryant at LR Central
LR Catholic at FS Northside
Conway at Cabot
Saturday, April 21
FS Southside at North Little Rock
Tuesday, April 24
Bryant at FS Southside
LR Central at Cabot
North Little Rock at LR Catholic
FS Northside at Conway
Friday, April 27
Cabot at Bryant
North Little Rock at FS Northside
Conway at LR Central
FS Southside at LR Catholic
Tuesday, May 1
Bryant at North Little Rock
LR Central at FS Southside
LR Catholic at Conway
FS Northside at Cabot
Thursday, May 3
Cabot at North Little Rock
Friday, May 4
Conway at Bryant
LR Catholic at LR Central
FS Southside at FS Northside