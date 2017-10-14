Updated 2017 7A-Central Conference football standings (10/13/17)

October 14, 2017 Football

7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

2017 football

Team                           Conf.    Ovl.

Bryant                         4-0       7-0

North Little Rock         4-0       7-0

Conway                       3-1       5-2

Cabot                           2-2       4-3

LR Catholic                  1-3       3-4

FS Northside               1-3       2-5

LR Central                   1-3       2-5

FS Southside               0-4       1-6

Friday, Sept. 1

Cabot 20, Pine Bluff 12

Springdale 19, Conway 17

Greenwood 34, Fort Smith Northside 7

Springdale Har-Ber 48, Fort Smith Southside 35

Little Rock Catholic 44, Sylvan Hills 7

Little Rock Central 30, Rogers Heritage 12

North Little Rock 55, Maumelle 14

Saturday, Sept. 2

Bryant 49, Benton 42 (Little Rock)

Friday, Sept. 8

Bryant 38, Fayetteville 37, OT

El Dorado 28, Cabot 24

Conway 49, Jonesboro 18

Fort Smith Northside 41, Van Buren 28

Greenwood 49, Fort Smith Southside 0

Little Rock Catholic 34, Jacksonville 17

Bentonville West 48, Little Rock Central 14

North Little Rock 48, Little Rock McClellan 30

Friday, Sept. 15

Bryant 56, Lake Hamilton 7

Cabot 44, Little Rock Fair 0

Conway 35, Bentonville 16

Pine Bluff 14, Fort Smith Northside 7

Fort Smith Southside 44, Rogers Heritage 17

Jonesboro 28, Little Rock Catholic 26

West Memphis 41, Little Rock Central 15

North Little Rock 29, Little Rock Parkview 20

Friday, Sept. 22

Bryant 31, Fort Smith Northside 12

Cabot 42, LR Catholic 20

Conway 54, Fort Smith Southside 47, OT

North Little Rock 31, Little Rock Central 20

Friday, Sept. 29

Bryant 49, Little Rock Catholic 17

Cabot 43, Fort Smith Southside 41

North Little Rock 24, Conway 14

Fort Smith Northside 35, Little Rock Central 20

Friday, Oct. 6

Bryant 35, Little Rock Central 20

Conway 49, Cabot 14

Little Rock Catholic 34, Fort Smith Northside 28

North Little Rock 49, Fort Smith Southside 7

Friday, Oct. 13

Bryant 30, Fort Smith Southside 19

Little Rock Central 16, Cabot 14

Conway 49, Fort Smith Northside 29

North Little Rock 51, Little Rock Catholic 17

Friday, Oct. 20

Bryant at Cabot

Little Rock Central at Conway

Fort Smith Northside at North Little Rock

Little Rock Catholic at Fort Smith Southside

Friday, Oct. 27

North Little Rock at Bryant

Cabot at Fort Smith Northside

Conway at Little Rock Catholic

Fort Smith Southside at Little Rock Central

Thursday, Nov. 2

North Little Rock at Cabot

Little Rock Central at Little Rock Catholic

Friday, Nov. 3

Bryant at Conway

Fort Smith Northside at Fort Smith Southside

 

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

