Updated 7A-Central Conference girls standings through 1/23/18

2017-18 7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS
Girls
Team Conf Ovl
Conway 5-0 18-1
FS Northside 4-1 17-2
North Little Rock 4-1 15-3
LR Central 3-3 12-6
Cabot 3-3 10-8
Bryant 1-4 5-11
FS Southside 1-4 2-13
Mount St. Mary 0-5 1-16
Friday, Jan. 5
FS Northside 58, Bryant 39
North Little Rock 68, LR Central 62
Cabot 61, Mount St. Mary 46
Conway 78, FS Southside 52
Tuesday, Jan. 9
Bryant 43, Mount St. Mary 39
Cabot 80, FS Southside 49
FS Northside 62, LR Central 51
Conway 69, North Little Rock 64
Friday, Jan. 12
LR Central 60, Bryant 37
Conway 65, Cabot 49
FS Northside 68, Mount St. Mary 34
North Little Rock 74, FS Southside 36
Tuesday, Jan. 16
FS Southside at Bryant, ppd., snow
Mount St. Mary at North Little Rock, ppd., snow
LR Central at Cabot, ppd., snow
Conway at FS Northside, ppd., snow
Wednesday, Jan. 17
LR Central 44, Cabot 30
Friday, Jan. 19
Cabot 55, Bryant 43
FS Southside 53, Mount St. Mary 51
North Little Rock 80, FS Northside 74, 5OTs
Conway 64, LR Central 55
Tuesday, Jan. 23
North Little Rock 65, Bryant 24
FS Northside 57, Cabot 42
LR Central 69, FS Southside 35
Conway 64, Mount St. Mary 28
Friday, Jan. 26
Bryant at Conway
LR Central at Mount St. Mary
North Little Rock at Cabot
FS Northside vs. FS Southside (at UAFS)