Updated 7A-Central Conference girls standings through 1/23/18

January 24, 2018 Girls Basketball

2017-18 7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

Girls

Team                           Conf     Ovl

Conway                       5-0       18-1

FS Northside               4-1       17-2

North Little Rock         4-1       15-3

LR Central                    3-3       12-6

Cabot                           3-3       10-8

Bryant                         1-4       5-11

FS Southside               1-4       2-13

Mount St. Mary           0-5       1-16

Friday, Jan. 5

FS Northside 58, Bryant 39

North Little Rock 68, LR Central 62

Cabot 61, Mount St. Mary 46

Conway 78, FS Southside 52

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Bryant 43, Mount St. Mary 39

Cabot 80, FS Southside 49

FS Northside 62, LR Central 51

Conway 69, North Little Rock 64

Friday, Jan. 12

LR Central 60, Bryant 37

Conway 65, Cabot 49

FS Northside 68, Mount St. Mary 34

North Little Rock 74, FS Southside 36

Tuesday, Jan. 16

FS Southside at Bryant, ppd., snow

Mount St. Mary at North Little Rock, ppd., snow

LR Central at Cabot, ppd., snow

Conway at FS Northside, ppd., snow

Wednesday, Jan. 17

LR Central 44, Cabot 30

Friday, Jan. 19

Cabot 55, Bryant 43

FS Southside 53, Mount St. Mary 51

North Little Rock 80, FS Northside 74, 5OTs

Conway 64, LR Central 55

Tuesday, Jan. 23

North Little Rock 65, Bryant 24

FS Northside 57, Cabot 42

LR Central 69, FS Southside 35

Conway 64, Mount St. Mary 28

Friday, Jan. 26

Bryant at Conway

LR Central at Mount St. Mary

North Little Rock at Cabot

FS Northside vs. FS Southside (at UAFS)

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Girls Basketball
January 24, 2018
North Little Rock’s second-half blitz overwhelms Lady Hornets

Leave a Reply

error: Content is protected !!