Updated Class 7A playoff brackets

2018 CLASS 7A STATE PLAYOFFS
Friday, Nov. 9
Game 2 — Fort Smith Southside (5-5) (Central 5) 35, Springdale (7-3) (West 4) 28
Game 4 — Conway (8-2) (Central 3) 49, Rogers (3-6) (West 6) 7
Game 6 — Fort Smith Northside (6-4) (Central 4) 35, Van Buren (4-6) (West 5) 0
Game 8 — Fayetteville (8-2) (West 3) 45, LR Catholic (5-5) (Central 6) 17
Friday, Nov. 16
Game 9 — North Little Rock (10-0) (Central 1) 48, Fort Smith Southside (6-5) 45
Game 10 — Bentonville West (6-4) (West 2) 31, Conway (9-2) 17
Game 11 — Fort Smith Northside (7-4) 30, Bentonville (7-3) (West 1) 17
Game 12 — Bryant (8-2) (Central 2) 28, Fayetteville (9-2) 25
Friday, Nov. 23
Game 13 — Bentonville West (7-4) at North Little Rock (11-0)
Game 14 — Fort Smith Northside (8-4) at Bryant (9-2)
Saturday, Dec. 1
At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
Championship
Game 15 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner, 6:30 p.m.