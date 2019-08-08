Updated Mid-South Regional tournament brackets

2019 AMERICAN LEGION MID-SOUTH REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

At Duncan Field, Hastings, Neb.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Game 1 — Three Rivers Bandits of Coweta, Okla., Post 226 (27-6) (Oklahoma champions) 2, Texarkana Bulldogs Post 25 (32-8) (Texas champions) 1

Game 2 — Festus, Mo., Peebles-Vaughn-Wideman, Inc., Post 253 (32-11) (Missouri runner-up) 5, Emporia, Kansas, Ball-McColm Post 5 (34-2) (Kansas champions) 3

Game 3 — Fremont, Neb., First State Bank Post 20 (33-9) (Nebraska champions) 8, Sedalia Travelers Post 642 (30-16) (Missouri champions) 2

Game 4 — Bryant Black Sox Post 298 (26-9) (Arkansas champions) 3, Hastings Five Points Bank Chiefs Post 11 (32-13) (host) 2

Thursday, Aug. 8

Game 5 — Texarkana Bulldogs (32-9) vs. Sedalia Travelers (30-17), 9:30 am.

Game 6 — Emporia (34-3) vs. Hastings Cornhuskers (32-14)

Game 7 — Three Rivers Bandits (28-6) vs. Fremont, Neb. (34-9), 4:30 p.m.

Game 8 — Festus, Mo. (33-11) vs. Bryant Black Sox (27-9)

Friday, Aug. 9

Game 9 — Game 6 winner vs. game 7 loser, 9:30 a.m.

Game 10 — Game 5 winner vs. game 8 loser

Game 11 — Game 7 winner vs. game 8 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Game 12 — Game 9 winner vs. game 11 loser, 4:30 p.m.

Game 13 — Game 10 winner vs. game 11 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Pairings for games 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary.

Sunday, Aug. 11

If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of game 11 automatically draws the Bye for Game 14.

Game 14 — Game 12 winner vs. game 13 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Game 15 — If necessary, 4:30 p.m.

