Updated Senior American Legion Mid-South Regional results

2018 SENIOR AMERICAN LEGION MID-SOUTH REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

At Kirsch-Rooney Stadium, New Orleans, La.

Wednesday, Aug. 8

Game 1 — Tupelo 49ers (Mississippi champion) 7, Columbia, Tenn. (Tennessee champion) 0

Game 2 — Bryant Black Sox (43-9) (Arkansas champion) 8, Salina Falcons (35-2) (Kansas champion) 3

Game 3 — Gauthier/Amedee Wombats of Gonzales, La., (32-3) (Louisiana champion) 2, Cape Girardeau Post 63 (Missouri runner-up) 0

Game 4 — Jefferson City Post 5 (24-9) (Missouri champion) 2, Retif Oil of New Orleans (19-5-1) (host team) 1

Thursday, Aug. 9

Game 5 — Columbia, Tenn. 9, Cape Girardeau Post 63 8

Game 6 — Retif Oil of New Orleans 1, Salina, Kansas, Falcons 0

Game 7 — Tupelo, Miss. 49ers 2, Gauthier/Amedee Wombats of Gonzales, La. 0

Game 8 — Bryant Black Sox 3, Jefferson City Post 5 2

Friday, Aug. 10

Game 9 — Retif Oil of New Orleans vs. Gauthier/Amedee Wombats of Gonzales, La., 10 a.m.

Game 10 — Columbia, Tenn. vs. Jefferson City Post 5, 30 minutes after conclusion of previous game

Game 11 — Tupelo, Miss. 49ers vs. Bryant Black Sox, 30 minutes after conclusion of previous game

Saturday, Aug. 11

Game 12 — Game 9 winner vs. game 11 loser, 12:30 p.m.

Game 13 — Game 10 winner vs. game 11 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 12

Game 14 — Game 12 winner vs. game 13 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 15 — if necessary, 7 p.m.

Pairings for Game 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary.

If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws the Bye for Game 14.