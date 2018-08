Volleyball Boosters hosting pancake supper Monday

The Bryant Lady Hornets Volleyball Booster Club will be hosting a “Meet The Lady Hornets” pancake supper at Home Plate Diner on Monday, Aug. 27, from 5 to 8 pm.

Meet the team while enjoying some Home Plate Diner pancakes. Dine-in and carry out options are available.

Tickets are $8 and can be purchased at the door or in advance by emailing bhsvolleyballboosterclub@gmail.com.