Volleyball showcase set for Tuesday at high school, junior high

The annual Bryant volleyball showcase will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Building 1 on the high school campus and at the gym at Bryant Junior High.

Gates open for ticket sales at 4:30 p.m., in both gyms. Face masks will be required for entrance as mandated by the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines. Spectators must adhere to social distance guidelines as well.

At the junior high, the Blue Lady Hornets eighth grade team will scrimmage from 5 to 5:45 p.m. The gym will then be cleared and disinfected. Gates will reopen for ticket sales at 6:30 p.m., with the Bryant White Lady Hornets eighth grade team scrimmaging from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m.

At the high school, the gates will open for ticket sales at 4:30 p.m. The freshmen Lady Hornets will scrimmage from 5 to 5:45 p.m. The gym will be cleared and disinfected. Gates will reopen at 6:30 p.m., with the high school team scrimmaging from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m.

The high school team is scheduled to participate in a jamboree in Benton starting at 5:30 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 20, then open the season at home against Hot Springs Lakeside on Tuesday, Aug. 25, with a junior varsity match starting at 5 p.m., followed by varsity play.

Both eighth grade teams along with the freshman team are set to open the 2020 season on Monday, Aug. 24, at Lake Hamilton.