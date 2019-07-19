White, Hatman combine on shutout as 15’s win Regional debut

PINE BLUFF — Logan White and Drew Hatman, combined on a five-hit shutout of the Ozark Tri-County All-Stars as the Bryant All-Stars advanced at the 2019 Babe Ruth 15U Southwest Regional Tournament on Friday with a 1-0 victory.

All of Ozark hits were singles. In four innings, White allowed two of those while walking three and striking out five. Hatman relieved in the fifth and, over three innings, he blanked Ozark on three hits without a walk and with three strikeouts.

Bryant advances to play the winner of the Eagle Pass-Pine Bluff North game in the second round at 4 p.m., on Saturday.

The 15’s include J.T. Parker, Caleb Greiner, Gavin Burton, Connor Martin, Hatman, Calvin Myles, Colby Morrow, Braxton Prather, Jaxon Ham, Cade Parker, White, Dylan Jones, Hayden Thompson and Kyler Pabon.

The game was a scoreless duel until the bottom of the sixth. With one out, J.T. Parker singled to left. Morrow hit a fly to right that was misplayed then Cade Parker walked to load the bases.

Pabon came through with a sacrifice fly to center, getting J.T. Parker home with the lone run.

In the top of the seventh, Hatman retired the first two batters before giving up a line-drive single to left.

But a comebacker to Hatman resulted in the final out.

White worked around a two-out walk in the first. In the second, a one-out single and a walk gave Ozark hope. But, with two down, Burton threw out the lead runner as he tried to steal third.

Bryant’s first threat came in the bottom of the third when Cade Parker doubled with one out. With two down, Ham was hit by a pitch but both were stranded when Ham was thrown out trying to steal second.

In the bottom of the third, Thompson led off with a single. He advanced to second on a grounder by Hatman but was out trying to get to third on Greiner’s bunt.

With two away, Burton hit a pop up that was dropped by the catcher. J.T. Parker made a bid for a hit but his line drive was caught.

After White pitched around a two-out single in the top of the fourth then, in the bottom of the inning, Morrow walked and, with one out, Pabon singled to right. Both, however, were stranded.

A two-out single came to naught for Ozark in the top of the fifth against Hatman.

Greiner singled with one down in the home fifth butwas caught in an inning-ending doubleplay.