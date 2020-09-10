September 10 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Win over Russellville extends freshman streak to four

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Regan Ryan served up six aces and Brittney Warner knocked down six kills as the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman volleyball team extended its win streak to four games with a 2-0 win over Russellville at the Bryant Middle School gym on Tuesday night. The Lady Hornets won 25-23, 25-22.

The Bryant B team won 25-14 as well.

The freshman team travels to Russellville this Saturday for a tournament before hosting Cabot South on Monday, Sept. 15.

The Lady Hornets had 10 aces altogether. Along with Ryan’s output, Ashlyn Lee had two with Macie Morton and Kyla Baker contributing one each. Baker also had a team-high three digs and three kills. Raven Loveless contributed four kills, Jad’n Nichols and Morton two apiece with Lee, Macey Louden, and Reagan Dabbs each coming through with one.

Ryan was good on all nine of her serves. Morton got in 11 of 13. Gabbie Bonvillain hit 6 of 7 and Baker 5 of 6.