With AAA decision, conference tourney nixed, regular season games to be made up

With the Arkansas Activities Association moving the Class 6A State Tournament back a week, the girls’ teams in the 6A-Central Conference will play the make-up games necessary to complete their 14-game league schedule so the conference tournament that had been set up will not be needed.

Bryant will make up its games against Little Rock Southwest at home on Tuesday, March 2, instead of Monday, Feb. 22. The Lady Hornets will host Little Rock Central on Thursday, March 4, at 6 p.m.

This week, both Bryant boys’ and girls’ team will play on Tuesday at Conway and on Friday at Cabot.

According to the Bryant athletic director Mike Lee, tickets purchased will convey on March 2. Any remaining tickets will go on sale at the Big Red Store on North Reynolds on Monday, March 1, through game time on March 2.

On Thursday, March 4, tipoff will be 6 pm. Tickets on this night will be sold at the ticket gates.