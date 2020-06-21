15U Sox come up a run short in Classic finale

FORT SMITH — Though the Bryant Black Sox 15U American Legion team kept it close throughout, they were never quite able to get even with the Dallas Tigers 15U (Nelson). A run in the bottom of the sixth cut the margin to 5-4 and put the potential tying run on base but they were denied. And, in the bottom of the seventh, singles and Tucker Dunn and Aden Palmer with two away gave them hope only to have Gage Horn’s liner speared by the Tigers’ second baseman to end the game.

The Sox, now 5-7-1 this season, are scheduled to play two games against Sheridan on Monday at Bryant High School Field.

The Sox were behind Dallas right from the first when the Tigers scored three times using three singles to take advantage of two walks.

In the home half, Luke Bickerstaff singled with one out and Hunter Holt reached on an error. A walk to Carson Kemp filled the sacks. A passed ball allowed a run to score but the other two were stranded.

Dallas got that run back in the top of the second with a two-out uprising aided by two Bryant errors.

Matt Griffe led off the Bryant second and was hit by a pitch. Mason Butler reached on an error and Reid Catton got a sacrifice bunt down, reaching safely when the ball was not played cleanly by the pitcher. A bases-loaded walk to Brady Brower made it 4-2 then Butler scored when Jordan Knox grounded into a doubleplay.

Holt pitched around a single and a walk to open the third then the Sox threatened when Kemp singled with one out, Horn reached on a two-out error and Griffe walked. But the Tigers got out of the inning unscathed.

Again, with two out, Dallas tacked on a run in the top of the fourth. A single and a double made it 5-3.

In the fifth, Dunn singled with two down and Palmer was struck by a 2-1 pitch. Horn made a bid for a hit, but his liner was speared at second.

Crawford set the Tigers down in order in the top of the sixth and Bryant cut into the lead in the home sixth on a single by Butler, a balk that got him to second and Crawford’s two-out knock.

Despite a pair of Bryant errors, Crawford kept the Tigers off the board in the top of the seventh setting up the Sox’ last chance.