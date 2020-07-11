15U Sox hang on thanks to Knox’ game-ending circus catch

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Bryant centerfielder Jordan Knox made a diving catch of a liner to right-center with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh inning to save a 4-3 win for the 15U Black Sox Junior American Legion team over the Arkansas Express 15 at Dickey Stephens Park today.

Both teams came into the game 2-0 in Pool 1 of the Central Arkansas Showdown. So, the Sox closed out the Central Arkansas Showdown 3-0.

The Black Sox, now 14-10 on the season, will wrap up the 2020 season next weekend, starting on Thursday, in the Mid America Tournament at UCA in Conway. The 15U Sox have now won eight games in a row.

Bryant struck for three runs in the bottom of the third to erase a 1-0 deficit. The Express made it 3-2 in the top of the fifth, but the Sox answered to maintain the two-run lead. Arkansas Express cut it to 4-3 in the top of the seventh and was threatening to take the lead with the drive that Knox hauled down.

Grant Dunbar picked up the victory on the mound working into the seventh before getting last-out relief from Lakin Woods. Dunbar allowed three runs, two earned on nine hits with six strikeouts. He walked no one.

A lead-off triple and a two-out throwing error produced the first-inning run for the Express. Dunbar pitched around a one-out single and another error in the second then set down the side in order, fanning two in the top of the third.

The Sox managed baserunners in each of the first two innings. Clay Crawford singled with one out in the first then Dunbar and Brady Brower drew walks in the second.

Bryant’s third-inning uprising began after the first two batters struck out. Knox beat out an infield hit and stole second. A wild pitch sent him to third as Crawford drew a walk. Mason Butler chased both of them home with a triple. He followed when Aden Palmer singled to right.

After the second-inning error, Dunbar retired 10 Express batters in a row before surrendering a solo homer with two down in the top of the fifth.

Bryant got the run back as Butler picked up his third RBI on his second hit of the game. Knox was hit by a pitch with one out then so was Crawford, setting the stage for Butler’s knock as the lead increased to 4-2.

Two more Express batters fanned in the sixth as Dunbar worked around a two-out infield hit. After the Sox were set down in order in the bottom of the sixth, the drama of the seventh inning began.

A pair of singles started the rally. With runners at first and third, the trail runner stole second to put the potential tying run in scoring position. But Dunbar picked off the runner at third to take some of the heat off. A liner to Knox in center was the second out.

The next batter, however, lined a 1-1 pitch into right for an RBI single to make it 4-3. A single to left had two aboard and brought up the Express batter who had homered in his previous appearance.

Sox manager Michael Catton instructed Woods, after just bringing him in, to intentionally walk that slugger, loading the bases before Knox saved the game.