July 10 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Benton makes Sox earn pair of league victories

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos by Rick Nation

Though the Bryant Black Sox appeared to be in control of both of their Zone 4 Senior American Legion games against rival Benton Everett Buick-GMC at Bryant High School Field on Thursday night, it wasn’t until Seth Tucker streaked across the plate on a straight steal of home in the bottom of the seventh of the first game and Logan Allen made a stumbling grab of a Ben Madison’s flyball to the deepest reaches of the ballpark, nearly 400 feet from the plate in the second game, that the Sox nailed down their victories.

The scrappy Benton team just wouldn’t go quietly. The Motormen took advantage of three uncharacteristic errors with the kind of hits they called flares, gorks and groundballs with eyes in the movie Bull Durham, to rally for four runs in the top of the seventh to tie the opening game 6-6. In the second contest, they whittled a 10-1 deficit down to 10-6 and had two runners in scoring position as Madison came to the plate.

Bryant wound up with a sweep, 7-6 and 10-6, but it, as indicated, it wasn’t easy. The Sox improved to 27-6-2 this summer and 6-0 in Zone games going into a final league twinbill against perennial co-powerhouse, Texarkana on Monday.

The defending Senior Legion State champion Sox will be vying for a first-round bye in the double elimination Zone 4 tourney in Texarkana, which commences July 17. They’ll be in search of a bid that will give them a chance to defend their title at the State tourney in Fort Smith on July 24-28.

Thursday’s double-dip was highlighted by the return of centerfielder and Arkansas State signee Drew Tipton to the line-up. Tipton had pitched but didn’t hit in the second game of Wednesday’s two-fer against Sheridan. Thursday, he was back in the outfield and atop the Sox’ batting order. He made it a notable return too, going 6 for 8 with six runs scored in the two contests combined.

The dramatic finish in the opener came against Madison, the Bauxite fireballer, who came on to start the inning in relief of starter Gunnar Smith. Dylan Hurt worked a walk to start the seventh and the speedy Tucker came in as a pinch-runner. A wild pitch allowed Tucker to take second then he stole third as Madison struck out the next two batters.

That brought up Connor Tatum, an exceptional bunter. Benton manager Brandon Wake came to the mound and issued instructions to his infield, his pitcher and his catcher, Cody Icenhower. Meanwhile, Bryant manager Darren Hurt was talking this over with Tatum and Tucker and the rest of the team.

Tatum took a strike but, as Madison set to throw his next pitcher, Tucker came steaming down the third-base line. Tatum squared but, according to Hurt, it was a straight steal all the way. Tucker got a great jump and Madison’s pitch sailed. It ticked off Icenhower’s glove and went to the fence as Tucker scored standing up for a walk-off win.

Though the pitch was bad, Tucker got such a good start he may have scored even if Icenhower could’ve hauled in the pitch. He would’ve had to pull it down all the way to the ground to make a tag.

Early on, Sox lefty Jason Hastings had the Benton bats under wraps. He retired the first seven batters before giving up a single up the middle to Austin Sheridan. But he picked off Sheridan then ended the inning with his fourth strikeout.

In the meantime, Bryant built a 5-0 lead. Four of those scored in the home first including three on a long home run by Blake Patterson who was 4 of 7 for the night with three of his hits for extra bases. Tipton and Brandan Warner had singled to set the table for Patterson.

Evan Lee walked, stole second, took third on Trey Breeding’s fly to deep left and scored on Hastings’ squeeze bunt.

In the second, Tipton singled to left, tagged and went to second on Warner’s fly to deep center then scored when Patterson beat out an infield hit that drew a late errant throw from Benton first baseman Chris Musteen to Smith, covering first.

Benton scratched out its first run in the top of the fourth. Rookie McDade doubled, stole third and scored on a groundout to the right side by Musteen.

Bryant got that back in the bottom of the inning when Tipton drilled a triple to left-center and scored on Warner’s single up the middle, making it 6-1.

Musteen singled and scored all the way from first on Kyler Nitschke drilled a long double to left-center. A wild pitch allowed Nitschke to take third but Hastings got Jack Jumper to pop to Patterson at first then retired Madison when Warner came charging in from third to make a sparkling play on a swinging bunt and firing to first just in time to nip Madison and retire the side.

The Sox stranded the bases loaded in the fifth but it didn’t seem to be that bid a deal at the time. It loomed larger as the seventh inning progressed. Estevan Padilla reached on the first Bryant miscue. Sheridan bounced into a force at second but a wild pitch allowed him to move up a base. Tipton tracked down a long fly off Icenhower’s bat so the Sox were an out away from closing out the win.

It took a while to get that done. McDade’s slow roller was booted then Colton Lane singled to drive in Sheridan. A knock by Musteen loaded the bases for Nitschke who slapped an RBI single to right, making it 6-3.

At that point, Hurt decided to pull Hastings, an Arkansas Tech signee, and bring in Zach Jackson, who recently verbally committed to the University of Arkansas. The right-hander appeared to have the final out when Jumper hit a roller to the right side. But a rushed throw from short distance got away at first. Lane scored then so did Tyler Hamilton, running for Musteen, tying the score 6-6.

With Madison at the plate and runners at the corners, Jackson picked off Nitschke at third to end the inning, setting up the dramatic finish.

In the second game, the Sox took a 2-0 lead in the first when Tipton reached on an error, Warner walked and, with one out, Lee laced an RBI double to left-center. Breeding’s sacrifice fly got Warner home.

Patterson started on the mound for the Sox and, except for a bump in the second inning rolled through five allowing one run on six hits. In the second, Madison beat out an infield hit, Padilla blooped a single to right then Lane legged out a base hit to load the bags. Icenhower delivered a sacrifice fly but Padilla was thrown out making a late attempt to get to third as Tipton threw all the way home from center. Dylan Hurt relayed to Warner at third for the out, ending the inning.

Tipton singled in the top of the third and Warner drew a walk. Patterson followed with a shot to right-center for an RBI double. Lee’s sacrifice fly to left made it 4-1.

McDade drew a walk to start the home third but Dylan Hurt threw him out on a steal attempt.

In the fourth, Patterson pitched around a pair of singles aided by a tremendous relay from Breeding in right to Hastings, the cut-off man. He whirled and made a quick throw to the plate that actually led the catcher, Hurt, right into the tag on Nitcschke.

The Sox tacked on four runs in the top of the fifth as they began to take control. Tipton got things going again, this time with a double. And when he stole third, he drew an errant throw that enabled him to score, making it 5-1.

With one out, Patterson smacked a triple and scored on Lee’s single. And when Lee swiped second, an errant throw allowed him to take third. With two away, Hurt walked and Hastings drilled an RBI single. A wild throw back to the infield allowed Hurt to follow Lee across the plate, making it 8-1.

After Patterson worked a 1-2-3 home fifth, Tipton beat out an infield hit with one out in the top of the sixth. Warner bounced into a force play but, after Patterson and Lee walked, Allen drilled a two-run single to left.

Down 10-1, Benton scratched out a run in the bottom of the sixth when Musteen singled, Nitschke reached on an error and Jumper grounded into a force at second. Patterson fanned Madison to complete the frame.

So, the Sox led by six going into the home seventh. And, once again, Benton put together a threat. Warner, who has developed into the Sox’ closer, came in to relieve Patterson but, uncharacteristically, issued a pair of walks. Icenhower reached on catcher’s interference as his bat hit Hurt’s mitt on his swung at the first pitch.

With the bags filled, Warner fanned McDade. But Sheridan yanked a grounder into left, and Musteen was plunked by a pitch, forcing in a run. With two down, Jumper singled to drive in a run.

A balk was called, allowing Musteen to take third and Jumper to pick up second with Madison at the plate. He slugged a 2-0 pitch and it looked like he might get two more runs in, only to have Allen chase it down to end the game.