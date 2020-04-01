This day in Bryant athletics history: 2013

April 1, 2020


2012-13 BHS varsity cheerleaders introduced

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

The 2013-14 Bryant High School varsity cheerleaders have been announced by coach Karen Scarlett. They include, front from left, Keedy Harrison, Skye Young, Captain, Alex Nelson, Captain, Jana Collins, Hannah Smith, Halie Buchanan, Madison Henjum, Kaitlynn Long, and Brooke McGinness, Captain; second row, Maddy Laisure, Haley Hood, Skylar Jewett, Rachel Phillips, Amber Billingsley, Rachael Owens, Caitlyn Small, Landon Fincher, Olivia Williams, and Sydney Reynolds; back row, Ashley Groves, Abby McGee, Jordan Sawyer, Maddy Toler, Kayla Johnson, Claire Olsen, Jordyn Chapin, Matison Bunch, Emily Davis, Maddie Murphy, and Sydney Henjum.

