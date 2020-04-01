Hornets baseball records since 1998: runs scored

April 1, 2020 Baseball-High School

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998. 

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed. 

— Rob Patrick

Runs scored (single season)

Trevor Ezell                 2014    50

Trevor Ezell                 2013    42

Logan Allen                 2016    40

Logan Chambers         2019    38

Chase Tucker              2014    37

Drew Tipton                2015    35

Tyler Nelson                2011    32

Matt White                 2002    32

Matt White                 2000    32

Seth Tucker                 2017    31

Garrett Bock               2010    31

Travis Wood                2005    31

Bryan Griffith              2004    31

Todd Bryan                 2004    31

Matt Brown                2001    31

Dustin Morris              2001    31

Drew Tipton                2014    30

Conner Tatum             2014    30

Todd Bryan                 2005    30

