Hornets baseball records since 1998: runs scored

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.
These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.
I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.
The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.
— Rob Patrick
Runs scored (single season)
Trevor Ezell 2014 50
Trevor Ezell 2013 42
Logan Allen 2016 40
Logan Chambers 2019 38
Chase Tucker 2014 37
Drew Tipton 2015 35
Tyler Nelson 2011 32
Matt White 2002 32
Matt White 2000 32
Seth Tucker 2017 31
Garrett Bock 2010 31
Travis Wood 2005 31
Bryan Griffith 2004 31
Todd Bryan 2004 31
Matt Brown 2001 31
Dustin Morris 2001 31
Drew Tipton 2014 30
Conner Tatum 2014 30
Todd Bryan 2005 30