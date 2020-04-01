Hornets baseball records since 1998: runs scored

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.

— Rob Patrick

Runs scored (single season)

Trevor Ezell 2014 50

Trevor Ezell 2013 42

Logan Allen 2016 40

Logan Chambers 2019 38

Chase Tucker 2014 37

Drew Tipton 2015 35

Tyler Nelson 2011 32

Matt White 2002 32

Matt White 2000 32

Seth Tucker 2017 31

Garrett Bock 2010 31

Travis Wood 2005 31

Bryan Griffith 2004 31

Todd Bryan 2004 31

Matt Brown 2001 31

Dustin Morris 2001 31

Drew Tipton 2014 30

Conner Tatum 2014 30

Todd Bryan 2005 30