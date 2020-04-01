This day in Bryant Athletics history: 2002

Tennis team bests Pine Bluff

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

After struggling against a tough Lake Hamilton team on Monday, the Bryant High School tennis team bounced back with a winning effort against Pine Bluff on Tuesday.

In boys play, the Hornets split six singles matches with Pine Bluff then took two of three doubles matches. The Lady Hornets captured three of four in singles competition and two of three doubles.

On Monday, the Hornets managed just one singles win though they swept two doubles. Lake Hamilton’s girls bested Bryant in a pair of singles and both doubles matches.

On Tuesday, Paul Blissit, Bryant’s top singles player, outlasted his opponent 9-7. Kevin Teeter won at No. 3 singles, 8-5, and David Cherry claimed the No. 4 singles match for the Hornets, 8-2.

In the doubles contests, Teeter and Cherry teamed up on an 8-3 win at No. 1 with Ryan Hamilton and Jacob Nielson claiming an 8-2 win at No. 2. The third doubles match was a tussle. Dylan and Dustin Meeker wound up on the short end of an 8-6 decision.

For the girls, Erin Garner earned an 8-6 win at No. 1 singles with Amanda Story securing an 8-4 win at No. 2. Betsy Dell won, as well, taking a 6-1 decision at No. 4.

In doubles, Dell and Story combined for an 8-2 win at No. 1. Garner and Shelly Cozart eased to an 8-0 win in the second doubles match.

On Monday, Teeter picked up the lone singles win for the Bryant boys with an 8-4 win over Brian Cain of Lake Hamilton. Clark Brown topped Blissit 6-2, 6-1 in the No. 1 singles match.

In doubles, however, the Hornets fared well. Cherry and Teeter edged Jason Larson and Brian Bridges, 9-7, at the top. Hamilton and Nielson topped Tyler Reis and Adam Worthen 8-3 at No. 2.

The Bryant teams were scheduled to meet Texarkana in Arkadelphia on Thursday, April 4, before visiting Lake Hamilton and Benton on April 8-9. Their final regular season match will be April 11 at Sheridan. The conference tournament is set for April 18.