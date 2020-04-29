April 28 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

2015-16 BHS Cheerleaders announced

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Members of the 2015-16 Bryant High School Cheerleaders have been announced by Coach Karen Scarlett. That are, as pictured above, first row, Captains, Seniors Emily Davis, Sydney Henjum, and Jordan Sawyer; second row, Juniors, Maddy Laisure, Maddie Toler, Sydney Reynolds, Maddie Murphy, and Kayla Johnson; third row, Sophomore Leah Sikes, Juniors Alexis Boyer, Kendall Fisher, Elizabeth Palmer, Ingrid Olsen, Emma Chaloupka, Kaitlyn Baldwin, Ashley Brown, and Sophomore Megan Reece; fourth row, Sophmores Rachel Heard, Julia Williams, Keeli Robertson, Amber Edwards, Camryn Bolton, Kayla Ausburn, Alyssa Rowland, Jaclynn Greenwood, and Rainey Holland. Not pictured, juniors Kalyn McDade and Morgan Tyree.