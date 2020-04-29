April 28 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

April 28, 2020 Archives, Spirit

2015-16 BHS Cheerleaders announced

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Members of the 2015-16 Bryant High School Cheerleaders have been announced by Coach Karen Scarlett. That are, as pictured above, first row, Captains, Seniors Emily Davis, Sydney Henjum, and Jordan Sawyer; second row, Juniors, Maddy Laisure, Maddie Toler, Sydney Reynolds, Maddie Murphy, and Kayla Johnson; third row, Sophomore Leah Sikes, Juniors Alexis Boyer, Kendall Fisher, Elizabeth Palmer, Ingrid Olsen, Emma Chaloupka, Kaitlyn Baldwin, Ashley Brown, and Sophomore Megan Reece; fourth row, Sophmores Rachel Heard, Julia Williams, Keeli Robertson, Amber Edwards, Camryn Bolton, Kayla Ausburn, Alyssa Rowland, Jaclynn Greenwood, and Rainey Holland. Not pictured, juniors Kalyn McDade and Morgan Tyree.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in several media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Archives
April 28, 2020
April 28 in Bryant athletic history: 2017

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!