2017 7A-Central Conference standings through Sept. 22

7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS
2017 football
Team Conf. Ovl.
Bryant 1-0 4-0
North Little Rock 1-0 4-0
Cabot 1-0 3-1
Conway 1-0 3-1
LR Catholic 0-1 2-2
FS Northside 0-1 1-3
FS Southside 0-1 1-3
LR Central 0-1 1-3
Friday, Sept. 1
Cabot 20, Pine Bluff 12
Springdale 19, Conway 17
Greenwood 34, Fort Smith Northside 7
Springdale Har-Ber 48, Fort Smith Southside 35
Little Rock Catholic 44, Sylvan Hills at
Little Rock Central 30, Rogers Heritage 12
North Little Rock 55, Maumelle 14
Saturday, Sept. 2
Bryant 49, Benton 42 (Little Rock)
Friday, Sept. 8
Bryant 38, Fayetteville 37, OT
El Dorado 28, Cabot 24
Conway 49, Jonesboro 18
Fort Smith Northside 41, Van Buren 28
Greenwood 49, Fort Smith Southside 0
Little Rock Catholic 34, Jacksonville 17
Bentonville West 48, Little Rock Central 14
North Little Rock 48, Little Rock McClellan 30
Friday, Sept. 15
Bryant 56, Lake Hamilton 7
Cabot 44, Little Rock Fair 0
Conway 35, Bentonville 16
Pine Bluff 14, Fort Smith Northside 7
Fort Smith Southside 44, Rogers Heritage 17
Jonesboro 28, Little Rock Catholic 26
West Memphis 41, Little Rock Central 15
North Little Rock 29, Little Rock Parkview 20
Friday, Sept. 22
Bryant 31, Fort Smith Northside 12
Cabot 42, LR Catholic 20
Conway 54, Fort Smith Southside 47, OT
North Little Rock 31, Little Rock Central 20
Friday, Sept. 29
Little Rock Catholic at Bryant
Fort Smith Southside at Cabot
Conway at North Little Rock
Little Rock Central at Fort Smith Northside
Friday, Oct. 6
Bryant at Little Rock Central
Cabot at Conway
Fort Smith Northside at Little Rock Catholic
North Little Rock at Fort Smith Southside
Friday, Oct. 13
Fort Smith Southside at Bryant
Cabot at Little Rock Central
Conway at Fort Smith Northside
Little Rock Catholic at North Little Rock
Friday, Oct. 20
Bryant at Cabot
Little Rock Central at Conway
Fort Smith Northside at North Little Rock
Little Rock Catholic at Fort Smith Southside
Friday, Oct. 27
North Little Rock at Bryant
Cabot at Fort Smith Northside
Conway at Little Rock Catholic
Fort Smith Southside at Little Rock Central
Thursday, Nov. 2
North Little Rock at Cabot
Little Rock Central at Little Rock Catholic
Friday, Nov. 3
Bryant at Conway
Fort Smith Northside at Fort Smith Southside