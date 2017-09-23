Updated Central Arkansas Junior High Conference football standings

September 23, 2017 Football

CENTRAL ARKANSAS JUNIOR HIGH CONFERENCE

2017 Football standings

Team                           Conf.                Ovl.

Bryant                         3-0                   4-0

Benton                        2-1                   3-1

Cabot North                2-1                   3-1

North Little Rock         2-1                   2-1

Cabot South                2-1                   2-2

Conway Blue               1-2                   2-2

Conway White            1-2                   2-2

LR Catholic                  1-2                   1-3

Russellville                  1-2                   1-3

Lake Hamilton             0-3                   1-3

Thursday, Aug. 31

Bryant 2, LR Fair 0 (forfeit)

Benton 49, Pulaski Academy 19

Cabot North 24, LR Central 0

Wynne 26, Cabot South 12

LR Catholic 34, LR Parkview 24

Conway Blue 18, Greenbrier 16

Conway White 25, Searcy 14

Lake Hamilton 36, Hot Springs 20

Morrilton 29, Russellville 0

Thursday, Sept. 7

Bryant 25, Cabot North 0

Benton 47, Conway White 34

Cabot South 24, Lake Hamilton 6

North Little Rock 28, Russellville 6

LR Catholic 7, Conway Blue 6

Thursday, Sept. 14

Bryant 45, Lake Hamilton 6

Cabot North 20, Benton 16

Conway White 34, LR Catholic 3

Conway Blue 12, Russellville 7

North Little Rock 28, Cabot South 0

Thursday, Sept. 21

Bryant 45, North Little Rock 12

Cabot South 14, Conway Blue 0

Russellville 40, LR Catholic 20

Cabot North 24, Conway White 20

Benton 40, Lake Hamilton 20

Thursday, Sept. 28

Bryant at Conway Blue

Benton at North Little Rock

Cabot North at Lake Hamilton

Conway White at Russellville

Catholic at Cabot South

 

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Football
September 23, 2017
Hornets grind out first win ever over Northside in league opener

Leave a Reply