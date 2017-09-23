Updated Central Arkansas Junior High Conference football standings

CENTRAL ARKANSAS JUNIOR HIGH CONFERENCE
2017 Football standings
Team Conf. Ovl.
Bryant 3-0 4-0
Benton 2-1 3-1
Cabot North 2-1 3-1
North Little Rock 2-1 2-1
Cabot South 2-1 2-2
Conway Blue 1-2 2-2
Conway White 1-2 2-2
LR Catholic 1-2 1-3
Russellville 1-2 1-3
Lake Hamilton 0-3 1-3
Thursday, Aug. 31
Bryant 2, LR Fair 0 (forfeit)
Benton 49, Pulaski Academy 19
Cabot North 24, LR Central 0
Wynne 26, Cabot South 12
LR Catholic 34, LR Parkview 24
Conway Blue 18, Greenbrier 16
Conway White 25, Searcy 14
Lake Hamilton 36, Hot Springs 20
Morrilton 29, Russellville 0
Thursday, Sept. 7
Bryant 25, Cabot North 0
Benton 47, Conway White 34
Cabot South 24, Lake Hamilton 6
North Little Rock 28, Russellville 6
LR Catholic 7, Conway Blue 6
Thursday, Sept. 14
Bryant 45, Lake Hamilton 6
Cabot North 20, Benton 16
Conway White 34, LR Catholic 3
Conway Blue 12, Russellville 7
North Little Rock 28, Cabot South 0
Thursday, Sept. 21
Bryant 45, North Little Rock 12
Cabot South 14, Conway Blue 0
Russellville 40, LR Catholic 20
Cabot North 24, Conway White 20
Benton 40, Lake Hamilton 20
Thursday, Sept. 28
Bryant at Conway Blue
Benton at North Little Rock
Cabot North at Lake Hamilton
Conway White at Russellville
Catholic at Cabot South