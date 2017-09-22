Bryant golfers finish up regular season with solid rounds

In a final tune-up before their respective Class 7A State Tournaments, the Bryant High School boys and girls golf team played 18 holes against Benton at Hurricane Golf Club on Thursday. All four teams were on their game.

Brooklyn Waller shot a 105 and Maddie Stephens finished at 108 while Meredith Medford turned in a 122 for the Lady Hornets.

The Hornets were paced by freshman Logan McDonald’s 77 and senior Scott Schmidt’s 78. Senior Drew Darbonne carded an 80 and Landon Allison turned in an 81. Clayton Harbour finished at 84 and Brendan Morton at 85.

“Brooklyn and Meredith had their best 18-hole totals,” noted Bryant coach Steve Griffith. “And Maddie had a very good back nine.

“The boys played well,” he continued. “Benton played real well.”

The Panthers’ Brendan Little was individual medalist at even-par 72, one of four that turned in rounds under 80.

“The girls are at Centennial in Conway next week for their State tournament,” Griffith said. “The boys will be hitting the practice greens next week in anticipation of the State tournament a week from Monday at Fayetteville Country Club.”