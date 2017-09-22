Freshman girls earn league victory on the road

CABOT — The Bryant Lady Hornets freshman volleyball team earned its first Central Arkansas Junior High Conference victory on Thursday night in straight sets, 25-18, 26-24, over the Cabot North Lady Panthers.

It was the second win for Bryant over Cabot North. The two teams opened the season on Aug. 21 at Bryant. But that match and the others against CAJHC teams during the first half of the season were non-conference contests. In order to have a post-season tournament, only one of the regular-season meetings are considered for the conference standings.

The Lady Hornets are now 1-1 with the loss coming to Benton earlier in the week, which started CAJHC play. Bryant will head to Lake Hamilton for a conference battle on Monday.

“It was a good win on the road,” stated Lady Hornets coach Lawrence Jefferson. “It’s always tough to win in Cabot.

“We had good digs, serves, sets and hits,” he noted. “The back row did great tonight on serve receive, digs and covering our hitters.”

Abbey Inman had 11 assists and 13 service points for the Lady Hornets. Sam Still added 11 service points including three aces. Olivia German-Goad also had three aces and Madelyn Hoskins picked up a pair of assists.

At the net, Ella Reynolds produced six kills. Hoskins had four and Erin Key three.

Bryant is now 6-4 overall.