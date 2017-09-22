BHS netters take 6 of 8 matches at Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS ­— Taking a break from conference play, the Bryant High School tennis teams traveled to Kimrey Park for a dual with Hot Springs High School on Thursday winning six of eight matches.

Broc Ingold won at No. 1 singles over Sam Stevens, 8-4, and the duo of Logan Catton and Cade Dupree captured the No. 1 doubles match, 8-0, over Joan Garcia and Eli Felling.

The Lady Trojans only had two girls so they played a pair of doubles matches. Bryant won at No. 1 with Abigail Johnson and Isabel Van Dorth combining for a 6-0 win over Raekeva Mormon and Marija Jones.

In the second girls doubles match, the Hot Springs duo prevailed 8-3 over Bryant’s Megan Sisco and Hannah Henderson.

In other boys matches, Codi Kirby and Jalen Dinstbier defeated Garcia and Felling, 9-7.

In singles, Catton won at No. 3 over Sam Stevens, 8-3, and Dupree prevailed over Nashun Lockridge, 8-1, at No. 4.

Lockridge won the No. 2 singles match 8-5 over Bryant’s Ethan Blackford.

Bryant had been scheduled to play at Cabot but both that match and the conference match against Fort Smith Southside on Tuesday, Sept. 19, were moved. The three teams will play league matches at Rebsamen Park on Monday, Sept. 25.