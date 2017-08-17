2017 Blue-White football scrimmage is Friday

Bryant Hornets football fans will get a peak at what’s in store for 2017 when the annual Blue-White scrimmage takes place Friday night at Bryant Stadium. Admission is $3 per person. AAA passes only accepted.
A scrimmage featuring the Bethel Middle School (Bryant Blue) eighth grade team will open the event at 6 p.m., followed by the Bryant Middle School (Bryant White) eighth graders at 6:35.
The Bryant freshman team will take the field at 7:10 followed by the high school team at 7:45.
Bryant Blue officially opens its season on Thursday, Aug. 31, when they host Little Rock Fuller prior to the freshman team’s opener against Little Rock Fair.
Bryant White has a B game scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 29, before officially opening the season on Thursday, Sept. 7, at Cabot North.
The freshman team will prep for the 2017 season on Thursday, Aug. 24, at Sheridan against the Yellowjackets and the Malvern Leopard Cubs before the Aug. 31 opener against Fair.
Bryant High School will host Pulaski Academy in a pre-season benefit scrimmage on Tuesday, Aug. 22, then begins the season with the annual Salt Bowl against Benton at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Saturday, Sept. 2.