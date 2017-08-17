Lady Hornets join other teams in benefit scrimmage at Benton tonight

The Bryant Lady Hornets volleyball team, along with teams from Fountain Lake, Little Rock Christian, Mount St. Mary Academy and Pulaski Academy, will compete in benefit scrimmages hosted by the Benton Lady Panthers at the new Benton Boys and Girls Club tonight.

The matches will include one game to 25 between teams on three different courts starting at 5:30 p.m.

The Club is located at 1810 Citizens Drive in Benton.

The Lady Hornets will begin on Court 3 with games against Little Rock Christian and Pulaski Academy. They’ll rotate to Court 2 in the third round to play Fountain Lake followed by a return to Court 3 against Mount St. Mary. Bryant will finish the evening on Court 1 against Benton.

The scrimmage is the final tune-up for the Lady Hornets before they begin the 2017 season at Hot Springs Lakeside on Tuesday, Aug. 22.