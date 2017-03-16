2017 Bryant football schedule released; Salt Bowl will be Saturday, Sept. 2

With the Arkansas Razorbacks opening the 2017 football season at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Thursday, Aug. 31, the annual Salt Bowl game between the Bryant Hornets and the Benton Panthers has been moved back a day.
The rivalry game, which annually opens the season for both schools at War Memorial, will be played on Saturday night at 7. The game, which has been played on other days besides Friday has never been on Saturday. It’ll be the final game of the opening week of high school football in the state.
That’s the big news from the announcement of the 2017 Hornets’ football schedule today. Bryant will once again play in a benefit game against Pulaski Academy and the regular-season schedule will be the same as in 2016 with the venues switched.
The Hornets will play at Fayetteville then host Lake Hamilton on Sept. 15 to complete the non-conference slate then open 7A-Central Conference action at Fort Smith Northside on Friday, Sept. 22.
Here is the complete schedule:
2017 BRYANT HORNET FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
VARSITY
DATE OPPONENT PLACE TIME
Aug. 18 8th-12th Blue/White Home 6:00PM
Aug. 25 PULASKI ACADEMY (Benefit) Home 6:00 PM
Sept 2 (Sat.) BENTON (Salt Bowl) (Visitors) WMS 7:00 PM
Sept 8 FAYETTEVILLE Away 7:00 PM
Sept 15 LAKE HAMILTON(St. Rec. Night/PeeWee Cheer) Home 7:00 PM
Sept 22 FT. SMITH NORTHSIDE* Away 7:00 PM
Sept 29 CATHOLIC* (Mass Band) Home 7:00 PM
Oct 6 LR CENTRAL* Away 7:00 PM
Oct 13 FT. SMITH SOUTHSIDE*(Homecoming) Home 7:00 PM
Oct 20 CABOT* Away 7:00 PM
Oct 27 NLR* (Sr. Night) Home 7:00 PM
Nov 3 CONWAY* Away 7:00 PM
NOV 11 1ST ROUND PLAYOFFS TBA 7:00 PM
NOV 18 2ND ROUND PLAYOFFS TBA 7:00 PM
NOV 25 3RD ROUND PLAYOFFS TBA 7:00 PM
DEC 3 7A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP WAR MEM TBA
*Denotes Conference Play
TBA=Sites/Times To Be Announced at a later date
WAR MEM=War Memorial Stadium