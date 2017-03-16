2017 Bryant football schedule released; Salt Bowl will be Saturday, Sept. 2

March 16, 2017 Football

With the Arkansas Razorbacks opening the 2017 football season at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Thursday, Aug. 31, the annual Salt Bowl game between the Bryant Hornets and the Benton Panthers has been moved back a day.

The rivalry game, which annually opens the season for both schools at War Memorial, will be played on Saturday night at 7. The game, which has been played on other days besides Friday has never been on Saturday. It’ll be the final game of the opening week of high school football in the state.

That’s the big news from the announcement of the 2017 Hornets’ football schedule today. Bryant will once again play in a benefit game against Pulaski Academy and the regular-season schedule will be the same as in 2016 with the venues switched.

The Hornets will play at Fayetteville then host Lake Hamilton on Sept. 15 to complete the non-conference slate then open 7A-Central Conference action at Fort Smith Northside on Friday, Sept. 22.

Here is the complete schedule:

2017 BRYANT HORNET FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

VARSITY

DATE                  OPPONENT                                  PLACE               TIME

Aug. 18               8th-12th Blue/White                       Home                  6:00PM

Aug. 25               PULASKI ACADEMY (Benefit)         Home                  6:00 PM

Sept 2 (Sat.)       BENTON (Salt Bowl) (Visitors)                     WMS                   7:00 PM

Sept 8                 FAYETTEVILLE                                      Away                   7:00 PM

Sept 15               LAKE HAMILTON(St. Rec. Night/PeeWee Cheer)          Home                  7:00 PM

Sept 22               FT. SMITH NORTHSIDE*                           Away                   7:00 PM

Sept 29               CATHOLIC* (Mass Band)                       Home                  7:00 PM

Oct 6                   LR CENTRAL*                                                             Away                   7:00 PM

Oct 13                 FT. SMITH SOUTHSIDE*(Homecoming) Home                  7:00 PM

Oct 20                 CABOT*                                                      Away                   7:00 PM

Oct 27                 NLR* (Sr. Night)                                 Home                  7:00 PM

Nov 3                  CONWAY*                                                 Away                   7:00 PM

NOV 11               1ST ROUND PLAYOFFS                TBA                    7:00 PM

NOV 18               2ND ROUND PLAYOFFS                TBA                    7:00 PM

NOV 25               3RD ROUND PLAYOFFS                TBA                    7:00 PM

DEC 3                 7A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP          WAR MEM         TBA

 

*Denotes Conference Play

TBA=Sites/Times To Be Announced at a later date

WAR MEM=War Memorial Stadium

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

