Catholic keeps Hornets off the board in league match

LITTLE ROCK — Perennial 7A power Little Rock Catholic scored goals in each half to capture a 2-0 win over the Bryant Hornets in 7A-Central Conference soccer action on Thursday night.

The Rockets scored early in the first half then the Hornets held them until, late in the contest, they added a second goal on a penalty kick.

Meanwhile, Bryant continued to struggle on offense.

“Our passes weren’t connected and we struggled tracking runners through the lines,” said Hornets coach Richard Friday.

“They are pretty good,” he said of Catholic. “But we still aren’t clicking with our timing.”

The Hornets head into spring break 3-4-1 overall and 0-3 in league play. They’ll return to action on Tuesday, March 28, at home against Little Rock Central.