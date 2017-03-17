Second-half goal lifts Belles in battle with Lady Hornets

LITTLE ROCK — With just under eight minutes left in the match, Mount St. Mary Academy’s Ashley Suffridge scored a goal to snap a 1-1 tie and the Belles held on for a 2-1 win over the Bryant Lady Hornets in 7A-Central Conference play Thursday night.

Natalie Snook’s goal in the first four minutes of the game put Mount ahead but, with 5:39 left in the first half, Caroline Campbell tied it for Bryant off an assist from Ashlie Sparks.

“Our defense showed a lot of improvement under the leadership of Jad’n Nichols,” said Lady Hornets coach James Paul. “Rachel Studdard, Sarah Kennedy and Jasmine Sauers stepped up big.

“Unfortunately, the score didn’t reflect that,” he added. “I tell the girls it’s like building a house. You have to have a solid foundation or the roof will cave in. Our defense is our foundation and we are gaining trust daily. We’ll build our attack more confidently knowing our foundation is in place.”

The Lady Hornets, now 4-4 overall and 1-2 in league play, will return to competition after spring break. They’ll host Little Rock Central in a conference contest on Tuesday, March 28.