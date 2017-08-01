2017 Bryant High School golf schedule

BRYANT HORNETS
2017 Golf schedule
July 31 — at El Dorado Country Club
Aug. 4 — at The Greens at North Hills, Sherwood
Aug. 8 — at Longhills, Benton
Aug. 10 — at Longhills, Benton
Aug. 16 — at Centennial Valley Country Club, Conway
Aug. 17 — at Hurricane Country Club, Bryant
Aug. 22 — at Magellan Golf Club, Hot Springs Village
Aug. 28 — at Sheridan Country Club
Aug. 31 — at Diamondhead Golf & Country Club, Hot Springs
Sept. 5 — at Isabella Golf Course, Hot Springs Village
Sept. 12 — at Sheridan Country Club
Sept. 15 — at Nutter’s Chapel Golf & Country Club, Conway
Sept. 16 — at Centennial Valley Country Club, Conway
Sept. 19 — at Hurricane Country Club, Bryant
Sept. 21 — at Isabella Golf Course, Hot Springs Village
Sept. 25 — Class 7A State girls tournament practice round, Centennial Valley Country Club, Conway
Sept. 26-27 — Class 7A State girls tournament, Centennial Valley Country Club, Conway
Oct. 2 — Class 7A State boys tournament practice round, Fayetteville Country Club
Oct. 3-4 — Class 7A State boys tournament, Fayetteville Country Club