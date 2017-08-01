Eight teams to compete for Mid-South Regional championship, trip to Legion World Series

Photo courtesy of Paul Dotson

The 2017 Senior American Legion Mid-South Regional Tournament begins on Wednesday with the Arkansas champion Bryant Black Sox taking on the Tennessee champions from Columbia Post 19. The winner of the tourney will advance to the Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C.

Here are the Regional complete brackets:

2017 SENIOR AMERICAN LEGION MID-SOUTH REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

At Kirsch Rooney Stadium, New Orleans, La.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Game 1 — Bryant Black Sox (Arkansas champion) vs. Columbia Post 19 (Tennessee champion), 9:30 a.m.

Game 2 — North Mississippi Indians of Amory Post 25 (Mississippi champion) vs. Jefferson City Post 5 (Missouri champion)

Game 3 — Ottawa Arrows (Kansas champion) vs. Pedal Valve Cardinals of LaPlace (Louisiana champion), 4:30 p.m.

Game 4 — Ada Braves (Oklahoma champion) vs. Retif Oil of New Orleans (Host team)

Thursday, Aug. 3

Game 5 — Game 1 loser vs. game 3 loser, 9:30 a.m.

Game 6 — Game 2 loser vs. game 4 loser

Game 7 — Game 1 winner vs. game 3 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8 — Game 2 winner vs. game 4 winner

Friday, Aug. 4

Game 9 — Game 6 winner vs. game 7 loser, 12:30 p.m.

Game 10 — Game 5 winner vs. game 8 loser, 4:30 p.m.

Game 11 — Game 7 winner vs. game 8 winner

Saturday, Aug. 5

Game 12 — Game 9 winner vs. game 11 loser*, 12:30 p.m.

Game 13 — Game 10 winner vs. game 11 winner*, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6

Game 14 — Game 12 winner vs. game 13 winner**, 2 p.m.

Game 15 — if necessary***, 7 p.m.

*Pairings for games 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary.

**If three teams remain after game 13, the winner of game 11 automatically draws the bye in game 14.

***Fifteen games will be needed if game 11 winner loses game 13 or game 12 winner wins game 14.