2017 Hornets Preview: Defense

Though they’re a little banged up in spots going into the season, the Bryant Hornets’ defense has the potential to be even more of an asset in 2017 as it was in 2016. There’s a mix of experienced players, primarily in the secondary and at linebacker, with younger players who apparently only need more reps and experience to make for a more-than-solid unit.
Defensive coordinator Darrell Burnett thinks his secondary can be special.
“All of those guys have game-day experience,” he noted. “They’re cocky and confident, which is good. Of course, you don’t get to showcase those guys unless you stop the run. So, we’ve got to stop the run first with the big boys and the linebackers then you can see those guys be athletes.”
Like most defenses and just about everything else on a football team, the parts are interlocking.
The secondary starts with returning starters Cameron Vail, a pre-season all-State candidate, and Mike Jones at safety. Now seniors, they have been contributing since their sophomore years. The cornerbacks are Antonio Rice and Andrew Hayes.
“Andrew Hayes was one of those sophomores that got recognized last year,” Burnett noted. “Mike Jones has been out. He might play Saturday. It’ll be a game-time decision. We’ve got Rondale Messer starting instead of Mike.”
In the rotation in the secondary are senior James Polite and sophomores Tamarion Wilson, Derrick Rose and Christian Cain.
“Polite played last year,” Burnett said. “Those three sophomores have got a chance. Wilson was a strong safety who played linebacker last year in junior high.”
There’s enough depth there that Allen Coleman was moved to linebacker.
“We moved him for the better of the team,” said the coach. “He’s a guy that was going to play (in the secondary).”
Linebackers coach Travis Queck said, “AC is a corner by trade but we can create some packages and some opportunities for him to make plays at outside backer. We’re real excited about having that versatility.”
Returning at linebacker are Jakob Neel, who is the leading returning tackler, on the inside along with Nick Smith and outside backer Antonio Todd. Neel got in on 115 tackles as a sophomore in 2016. Todd was fourth on the team with 81 stops.
“Antonio had a tremendous year at ‘Lion’,” Queck said. “Neel’s got the mentality in the middle that we want. He and Nick are 1A and 1B. They’re both going to be in the game at the same time a lot.”
At Rover, Brooks Ellis returns after getting considerable playing time last season. Jake Wright will play there as well.
“I like this group if we can just keep from getting banged up,” Queck mentioned. “It’s a great group. It’s just a thin group. We’re a player or two away from really scratching our heads. But these guys really give you everything they’ve got. They play hard.”
Meanwhile, the defensive line is anchored by a player that hadn’t played organized football before last year when he blossomed as a sophomore and became an impact player, tackle Kajuan Robinson.
“He weighs close to 300 pounds, 290,” said defensive line coach Brad Stroud. “He knows more about what he’s up to now and he’s doing a great job. He’s one of our leaders.”
“At right tackle is Sal, Josh Salguerio,” he continued. “He’s done a lot of growing up. Last year, he played in the Salt Bowl then got in the doghouse the rest of the year. But he’s come back, had a good off-season. That really helped him. He’ll be a force in there.”
If Salguerio is the No. 1 tackle, Bryce Thomas is 1A, Stroud said. “I’m going to rotate him and Kajuan and Sal a little bit. And Conner (Davis) too. He’s a smaller kid so he’s going to have to rely on speed, technique and quickness. He’s right on the cusp.”
At ends, the Hornets will employ The Wallace Squad, Johnny, Nate and Catrell.
“At left end, it’ll be Johnny Wallace,” said Stroud. “He didn’t play as a sophomore or junior so he’s still on the learning curve. He’s a very powerful kid. He’s got to learn some of our technical things that we do.
“At right end, we’ve got Nate Wallace,” he continued. “He’s a new starter. He’s still got to learn. He kind of freelances sometimes and that gets him in trouble. He wants to please.
“Our second crew, at both ends, we’ve got sophomores,” the coach added. “Catrell Wallace, he’ll come in in second and long or third and long situations. He can do everything but hit you hard. He’s got to be able to handle the physicality of it but he can read things and he’s knocked down some passes.
“The other end, Austin Bailey, he’s still kind of a deer in the headlights once in a while,” Stroud related. “He’s learning his stuff. And he’s 240 pounds. He should be able to knock a block off.
“But those two guys, the game’s still pretty fast for them. Once AB gets a few games under his belt, there’s a little bit of confidence and he’ll be more relaxed. He’ll have that ‘I got this’ attitude.”
The versatile Vail, who has played receiver and quarterback on offense, will take over as the punter this year.