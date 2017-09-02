Salt Bowl, rivalry far more than what it once was

In 1999, it was a big, big deal when the Bryant Hornets football team won its sixth game and cinched up a winning season. That’s because it was the first time since 1985 — 13 years — since a Hornets team had managed to post a winning record for a season.
Then it was momentous when that Bryant team continued to win and locked down a bid to the playoffs, another first since 1985. They went on to capture their first conference championship.
Even at 9-0 on the season, however, some huge challenges stood before them. Could they defeat the Benton Panthers for the first time since 1985? Could they turn the annual Saline County grudge match into a real rivalry instead of a one-sided one?
And, beyond that, could the Hornets win a playoff game? Something that had evaded the program since its inception in 1949.
Now the Benton-Bryant game always drew well. It was a little bleak on the Bryant side for a while but when Daryl Patton became the head coach for the Hornets, a native son who quarterbacked that 1985 team, and teamed up with assistants like Paul Calley and Steve Griffith in 1998, there was new enthusiasm. The Hornets had spread the offense, starting flinging the ball around, they were certainly playing an exciting brand of football and competing pretty well.
On Friday, Nov. 4, 1999, the undefeated Hornets and the Panthers, who had always beaten the Hornets, were set to tangle at C.W. Lewis Stadium. The crowd kept growing and growing to the point that fire marshals shut down ticket sales and refused to let anymore in. People started lining the fences around the stadium, others somehow got into the buildings around the stadium and were watching out the windows. Still others actually climbed into the trees around the outside of the field.
Over 11,000 fans were stuffed into the stadium, many of them standing. It was later estimated that maybe 14,000 watched what they could see of the field.
And when Bryant roared to a 42-7 win to break that long losing streak, the rivalry went to a new level.
In 2000, the Salt Bowl trophy was introduced to go to the winner. In 2004, the crowds had grown so large that the home stadiums were abandoned in favor of War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
Nearly 20 years later, there figures to be over 30,000 fans at the game.
And the worm has turned. After snapping that long losing streak in 1999, the Hornets have won all but three of the Salt Bowls. Two were ties and Benton last one in 2005. Bryant will be going for its third win in a row and the 11th in the last 12 years.
Still, the Hornets haven’t yet made up the difference on Benton’ early domination of the series, which began in 1974. Benton still leads it 24-18-2.
They’re favored. With returning talent at quarterback, running back and offensive line in particular, going up a Benton defense with a lot of new faces, the Hornets figure to score. The Panthers, with most of their experience on the offensive side, figures to score some too. But Bryant’s experience on defense will likely make it harder for them.
Like last year, it may be a barnburner. But, instead of a 10-7 game, there will like be a little more scoring.
Interestingly, both teams will start junior quarterbacks that, though they didn’t play much in last year’s Salt Bowl — Bryant’s Ren Hefley threw four passes; Benton’s Colin Murrow, none at all — both eventually took over as starters as their respective seasons went along and wound up leading their teams to the State semifinals (Bryant in 7A, Benton in 6A).
All the conference rivals for the Hornets and the Panthers have already opened their seasons. In the 7A-Central, Bryant rivals Little Rock Catholic, Little Rock Central, North Little Rock and Cabot picked up wins while Fort Smith Southside, Fort Smith Northside and Conway absorbed losses. In the 6A-West, Benton rivals Greenwood, El Dorado and Lake Hamilton posted victories while Russellville, Texarkana, Siloam Springs and Sheridan lost.