2017 Junior American Legion State Tournament brackets

2017 JUNIOR AMERICAN LEGION STATE TOURNAMENT

At Warrior Field, Hendrix College, Conway

Friday, July 14

Game 1 — Cabot Centennial vs. Sheridan Taylor & Lunsford, 10 a.m.

Game 2 — Bryant vs. Pine Bluff Dodge, 30 min. after Game 1

Game 3 — Texarkana vs. Fort Smith Sportsman, 3 p.m.

Game 4 — Russellville vs. Benton Williams Tire, 30 min. after Game 3

Saturday, July 15

Game 5 — Game 1 loser vs. game 3 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 6 — Game 2 loser vs. game 4 loser, 30 min. after Game 5

Game 7 — Game 1 winner vs. game 3 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 8 — Game 2 winner vs. game 4 winner, 30 min. after Game 7

Sunday, July 16

Game 9 — Game 6 winner vs. game 7 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 10 — Game 5 winner vs. game 8 loser, 30 min. after Game 9

Game 11 — Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 30 min. after Game 10

Monday, July 17

Game 12 — Game 9 winner vs. game 11 loser, 12 p.m.*

Game 13 — Game 10 winner vs. game 11 winner, 30 min. after Game 12*

Tuesday, July 18

Game 14 — Game 12 winner vs. game 13 winner, 12 p.m.**

Game 15 — If necessary**

*Pairings for Game 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary

If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws the bye for Game 14.