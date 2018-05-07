2018 Bryant Hall of Honor inductees announced

BRYANT — A reception will be held at 6:30 p.m., with induction ceremonies to follow at 7 p.m., on Saturday, June 2nd, for the fourth class to be voted into the Bryant Athletic Hall of Honor. The event will be held at the main building at Bryant High School, in the multi-media center and is open to the public.
The presenting sponsor is Everett Buick GMC. The ceremony is also sponsored by Jamey South-State Farm Insurance, Saline County Lifestyles and the Elrod Law Firm.
The 2018 inductees are:
Bob Goodloe – For Excellence in Coaching and Leadership
James Harris – For Outstanding Athletic Performance and Achievements (Posthumously)
Curtis Rasburry- For Unmatched Vision, Support, and Leadership (Posthumously)
Brad Goshien – For Outstanding Athletic Performance and Achievements
O’Dell Lee – For Outstanding Athletic Performance and Achievements
Kevin Nelson – For Outstanding Athletic Performance and Achievements
Laura Wooten – For Excellence in Coaching and Leadership
The group was voted on by the Bryant Athletic Hall of Honor Board of Directors. More information about each inductee will be provided closer to the date of induction.