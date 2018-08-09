2018 Bryant White (Bryant Middle) Lady Hornets volleyball schedule

BRYANT WHITE LADY HORNETS of BRYANT MIDDLE SCHOOL

2018 Eighth grade volleyball schedule

Aug. 14 — Bryant Showcase

Aug. 20 — at Lake Hamilton

Aug. 27 — at Cabot North

Aug. 28 — at Bryant Blue

Sept. 10 — at Benton

Sept. 17 — Cabot South

Sept. 22 — at Benton Tournament

Oct. 1 — at North Little Rock

Oct. 2 — at Bryant Blue (PINK OUT Night)

Oct. 8 — at Conway White

Oct. 11 — Benton

 

 

BRYANT WHITE LADY HORNETS of BRYANT MIDDLE SCHOOL

2018 Seventh grade volleyball schedule

Aug. 28 — at Bryant Blue

Sept. 11 — at Cabot

Sept. 18 — at Benton

Oct. 2 — at Bryant Blue (PINK OUT Night)

Oct. 9 — Cabot

