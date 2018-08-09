Parkway’s Burkes among TOY Regional finalists

LITTLE ROCK — Chrystal Burkes, a third-grade literacy teacher at Parkway Elementary School is one of 14 teachers from around the state that have been named 2019 Arkansas Teacher of the Year Regional finalists.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Education Commissioner Johnny Key will recognize the regional finalists Aug. 16, at the Governor’s Mansion. Guests will arrive at 9:45 a.m., followed by networking and a reception. The program will begin at 11 a.m. During the ceremony, the four state semi-finalists will be announced.

“Each year we receive applications from some amazing teachers, and this year is no exception,” Key said. “These 14 teachers have demonstrated excellence in the classroom, and I am pleased to recognize them as regional finalists. They serve as role models for their peers, and I commend them and all the applicants for their commitment to ensuring our students graduate ready for college, career and community engagement.”

The other 2019 ATOY Regional Finalists include:

Renée Bailey

Grade 4 Math, Science & Social Studies

Central Elementary School

Magnolia School District

South Central Education Service Cooperative

Jennifer Biggers

Grades K-4 Literacy

Walnut Ridge Elementary School

Lawrence County School District

Northeast Arkansas Education Service Cooperative

Juanita Harris

Grade 1

Union Elementary School

Texarkana Arkansas School District

Southwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative

Heather Hite

Grades 8-12 EAST

McCrory High School

McCrory School District

Wilbur D. Mills Education Service Cooperative

Marcus Luther

Grade 10 English

Wynne High School

Wynne School District

Crowley’s Ridge Education Service Cooperative

Stacey McAdoo

Grades 9-12 AVID & Communication

Little Rock Central High School

Little Rock School District

Pulaski County

Rob Plant

Grades 4-12 Computer Science

Mineral Springs High School

Mineral Springs School District

DeQueen-Mena Education Service Cooperative

Liz Richey

Grade 6 Literacy

Hermitage Elementary School

Hermitage School District

Southeast Arkansas Education Service Cooperative

Blair Rogers

Grade 4 Reading & Social Studies

Richland Elementary School

West Memphis School District

Great Rivers Education Service Cooperative

Vanessa Stewart

Grade 4

Monitor Elementary School

Springdale School District

Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative

Margie Towery

Grade 10 Pre-AP Biology

Greenbrier High School

Greenbrier School District

Arch Ford Education Service Cooperative

Erica Walters

Kindergarten

Alma Primary School

Alma School District

Guy Fenter Education Service Cooperative

Candace Wilson

Grade 8 Science

Sheridan Junior High School

Sheridan School District

Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative

The Arkansas Teacher of the Year program is part of the National Teacher of the Year program, which recognizes exceptional teachers who demonstrate strong teaching and leadership skills. The 2019 Arkansas Teacher of the Year, who will be announced this fall, will apply to become the 2019 NTOY.

This year’s ATOY Regional Finalists will each receive a $1,000 award. Awards are made possible by a grant provided by the Walton Family Foundation, a long-time supporter of the program.

Some State Board of Education members plan to attend the event August 16 at the Governor’s Mansion, but no official business will be conducted.

To learn more about the ATOY program, go to http://www.arkansased.org/divisions/communications/teacher-of-the-year.